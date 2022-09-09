Queen Elizabeth II: Crawley Town's match with Gillingham and all EFL fixtures are postponed as mark of respect
All EFL fixtures on September 9 and 10 have been postponed as a mark of respect to the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.
A statement from the EFL website said: “Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.
“This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.
“Further information, in respect of how football, Clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.
“Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course.”