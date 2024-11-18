Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three goals in the first 14 minutes of the second half saw Burgess Hill Town sweep aside Sheppey United 3-0 in an entertaining afternoon at the HomeCall Carpets Community Stadium, writes Dave Bradbury.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The win made it 11 games unbeaten and the Hillians were cheered on by a bumper crowd of 621 including 70 sponsors who enjoyed a sit down meal and hospitality before the game. The match was sponsored by Frontline Automation.

It was fifth versus sixth as the Hillians went into the game one place and one point ahead of their visitors. Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett were without Ben Pope due to a one-game suspension so Alex Brewer, who hit the equaliser last weekend against Margate, came in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only other change from the draw at Margate saw Joe Overy come in for Stefan Vukoje, recalled to his parent club Eastbourne Borough for the afternoon.

Burgess Hill Town players celebrate the third goal against Sheepey - picture by Lynden Humphrey

The game had few chances in the opening 20 minutes but the Hillians had a great chance to break the deadlock as Kieran Rowe won the ball, drove forward and cut it back for Brannon O’Neill who was wiped out by former Hillian Jordy Ndozid for a penalty. O’Neill stepped up to take the spot kick but it was brilliantly saved by Aidan Prall.

On 35 minutes the ball came to Reggie Ward who had a whack from distance that forced Prall into a flying save. Straight down the other end, Sheppey hit Hill on the break and the danger man Jacob Lambert set up Moumi Goueth who smashed inches wide as the half ended goalless and even.

At half time Chris Whelpdale was replaced by Noah Hoffman after picking up a knock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a fantastic start to the second half as Hill took the lead just a minute in. A long was played over the top and left back Reggie Ward was on the end of it, he had his back to goal, and fired and smashed into the bottom corner.

Hill fans enjoy the victory - picture by Lynden Humphrey

Five minutes later and it was two as Ward had a shot which was handballed and the referee immediately pointed to the spot. This time Brewer stepped up and he sent Prall the wrong way to double the lead.

The excellent start to the half continued as Hill made it 3-0 on 59 minutes. Skipper O’Neill cut inside and drove with the ball before unleashing a 25 yard rocket which gave Prall no chance and the ball soared into the top corner.

On 74 minutes Sheppey get in down the left and cut it back for an effort that was flying goalwards and the excellent Ward produced a goal-saving block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcus Allen and Harry Lawson were brought on as they returned from injuries to give the management team more options. Elliott Bresciani also came on – all five subs were used.

Damien Theodore almost make it four as the substitute fired a screamer that curled inches past the post on 86 minutes. It should have been four soon after an awful back pass which Rowe latched on to – Prall got something on his effort and it trickled past the post. Hoffman almost put the cherry on the cake but his effort rattled the post.

The game ended with a big cheer from the large crowd as the Hillians remained in the play-off spots and opened a four point gap between themselves and Erith Town and Sheppey United just outside the play-off positions on an excellent day for the club.

The sponsors named Ward man of the match after an excellent display and goal.

Hill visit East Grinstead on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hill: Slav Huk, Hamish Morrison, Reggie Ward, Brannon O’Neill (Harry Lawson 81), Nathan Cooper (Marcus Allen 76), Alex Malins, Ollie Davies, Kieran Rowe, Alex Brewer (Elliott Bresciani 83), Chris Whelpdale (Noah Hoffman 46), Joe Overy (Damien Theodore 69).

Phoenix 3 Lancing 1

Isthmian south east

by Dave Wilmott

With two wins under their belt under new manager Sam Morgan, Lancing travelled full of optimism to face bottom club Phoenix Sports, whom they had beaten 1-0 at Culver Road earlier in the season. They knew three points, depending on results elsewhere, could potentially propel them into 18th place and out of the relegation zone.

With former captain Alex Laing returning to take over the captain's armband from Sam Bull, there were solid grounds for a confidence boost.

But the side they faced bore no resemblance to one struggling at the bottom of the table as they quickly demonstrated with the game barely five minutes old. A cross from the right reached the unmarked William Grieveson on the left edge of the Lancing box and he had time to plant a header across the box, where it was met by Richard Pingling, who wasted no time in burying his shot into the bottom corner to put Phoenix one up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laing was prominent for Lancing in the early stages, powering forward on the right flank, but an early effort on goal flew high. There was a let off for Lancing mid-way through the half when Bull lost his footing allowing Deshane Dalling to exploit the space on the right – but his finish was woefully off target.

It needed a vital interception by Harrison Parker to cut out a low cross from the left which would have almost certainly led to a close-range tap in as half-time approached.

With five minutes gone in the second half, Lancing found themselves facing a mountain to climb. Kyle Martin reacted to a cross from the left hitting the ball goalwards where it led to Charlie Gibson conceding an own goal. And two minutes later Lancing found themselves further behind when Dalling pirouetted on the ball putting it out of reach of Alieu Secka.

Boss Morgan responded with the introduction of the pace of Ahmed Belgrade for Thomas Dickson-Peters on 54 minutes. Lancing gave themselves a glimmer of hope when Noel Fisher latched on to a through ball from Ta'Shae Andall-Gibbons to prod the ball home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just under 30 minutes to go, the game was not out of reach. FIsher was looking to close the gap even further with a well-struck drive which keeper Taite Holtam spilled from his grasp but no Lancing player was on hand to capitalise.

Lancing were battling hard to restore some pride but were unable to test the home keeper. For the final 10 minutes of normal time Shay Leahy replaced Shay Matthews .A Charlie Gibson free-kick was met in the six-yard box by Harrison Parker but his header soared over the bar. Laing had Lancing's final effort on goal but his long-range effort failed to trouble keeper Holtam.

This was A disappointing performance from Lancing, after two successive wins, leaving them in 20th place, sharing seven points with Steyning and Phoenix, Lancing enjoying a superior goal difference and a game in hand.

The Lancers host Broadbridge Heath on Saturday.

Lancing: Alieu Secka, Shay Matthew(Shay Leahy 81), Harrison Parker, Sam Bull, Charlie Gibson, Noel Fisher, Ta'Shae Andall-Gibbons, Harry Docherty, Leon Moore, Alex Laing (capt.),Thomas Dickson-Peters(Ahmed Belgrade 54). Unused sub :Carsel Hylton.