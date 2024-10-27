Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rob Elliot has provided an update on Josh Flint’s injury after the defender left the field early during Crawley Town’s 3-0 defeat at Northampton.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds were two goals down at the break, through a Tariqe Fosu opener and a Jay Williams own goal from a corner.

The Cobblers got their third goal in the second half from another set piece, with Mitch Pinnock putting the ball away, condemning Crawley to their ninth league defeat of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just after the start of the second half, Crawley defender Josh Flint was subbed off due to an injury, with this being worrying news for Elliot and his staff.

Rob Elliot has provided an update on Josh Flint’s injury after the defender left the field early during Crawley Town’s 3-0 defeat at Northampton | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

On Flint’s injury, Elliot said: “It’s always worrying when a player goes down when there’s no one near him so we will have to see how he is. He’s a bit sore but he’s been absolutely fantastic for us so we will have to assess him and see where he is at with him.

“We will have to support Flinty in whatever he needs, hopefully it isn’t too bad, it normally seems worse in the short term, but I think he’s taken quite a knock.”

It feels like Crawley have not had much luck with injuries recently, with Junior Quitirna also missing from the matchday squad on Saturday through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliot said: “It does feel like luck is not going with us with Junior [Quitirna] injury, and now Flinty’s injury a bit out of nowhere, but that’s football and we’ve got this squad here we need to maximise it, and people need to step forward and take responsibility.”

The Crawley manager also revealed that attacker Ronan Darcy played through a groin injury today but praised the winger on his effort and character.

He said: “Darcy was struggling today, he’s had a bit of an issue with his groin, but he still got through the game and puts everything in for the club.”

Elliot will be hoping that these three players will be in contention for next week’s FA Cup tie against National League side Maidenhead United.