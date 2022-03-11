Race to be Eastbourne's top SCFL team hotting up

And it’s United who have the edge going into the final few weeks – if only slightly – after an excellent 6-0 win at Lingfield in midweek.

Max Thompson and Tigana Quebe scored two apiece and a goal from Harvey Mapstone plus an own goal made it a super six.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That put United in sixth spot, one ahead of Town. But their records could hardly be closer, albeit with United having played one game more than their neighbours.

Eastbourne United have had a good campaign

They both have 54 points and a goal difference of plus 25, but those six goals at Godstone Road mean United have scored 62 in the league to Town’s 61.

Town have had a couple of weeks without action but are back on the pitch tomorrow with a visit to Steyning Town.

At the same time United host struggling AFC Varndeanians.

Eastbourne Town in action at Pagham earlier in the season

On Tuesday, Town will hope it’s third time lucky as they try again to play their twice-postponed Sussex FA RUR Cup match against Newhaven. It’s a 7.45pm kick-off away to the Dockers.

Meanwhile United have had to make a change in their backroom staff.