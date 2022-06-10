Raheem Sterling attracts interest from Chelsea, Arsenal face stumbling block with Gabriel Jesus transfer

Chelsea are among the European clubs weighing up a bid for Raheem Sterling.
Sterling has one year remaining on his City contract and, although the England international is yet to indicate his intention over his future, The Telegraph believes there is a growing feeling among top clubs that he will consider a move away.
That has already attracted interest from around Europe, with Chelsea understood to be the English club displaying the greatest interest so far and Real Madrid keeping an interested eye on the situation.
Arsenal’s hopes of signing Gabriel Jesus have been hit after Manchester City offered the striker to Chelsea.
The Brazilian is Mikel Arteta’s priority target this summer and the Gunners have already laid significant groundwork into signing the City striker.
According to The Metro, A fee appeared to be the main stumbling block, with Arsenal valuing Jesus at around £10m lower than City’s £50m asking price.
West Ham have registered their interest in signing Everton defender Michael Keane, Football Insider understands.
The Hammers are in the market for a new centre-back this summer and Keane figures prominently on the wanted list of David Moyes and their recruitment team.
Moyes is said to be a big admirer of Keane and believes he has the experience and profile to fit into his back line for next season.
Chelsea and Tottenham have joined Manchester City in monitoring the situation of Spain left-back Marc Cucurella at Brighton.
A busy summer lies in store for the 23-year-old defender, after establishing himself as a Premier League star during his productive debut campaign at the Amex Stadium.