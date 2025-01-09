Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Roffey Robins Atletico U16s secured their place in the HDYFL Plate semi finals with a convincing 8-0 victory over Chailey and Newick Colts.

The match, originally scheduled for November, which had been postponed multiple times due to waterlogged pitches, was held on the 3G pitch at Horsham FC in freezing conditions.

Chailey started on the front foot and dominated possession for the first five minutes. Atletico quickly became comfortable with their surroundings and the large pitch, and largely dominated the game from that point on.

They took the lead in the sixth minute: Noah Ashton released Joshua Bellamy who jinked his way down the left wing to float a cross in to Ethan Douglas who headed in to open the scoring.

When in possession, Chailey were comfortable in their own half, but their initial forays forward were thwarted, often by a tenacious Will Anderson at left back who let almost nothing past him all evening.

Alex Winiecki dazzled on the right wing his hard work led to an Atletico corner. Aaron Woodhams swung the ball in and after a scramble, the ball fell to Dawid Zmuda who fired the ball home.

Two became three when Douglas combined with Noah Ashton who slotted the ball past the keeper’s stretching right hand.

Douglas scored the final goal of the first half when he picked up a loose ball in midfield. With no-one challenging him, he took the ball to the edge of the penalty area before letting loose with a piledriver that gave the keeper no chance.

Atletico keeper Theo Botevyle had little to do other than focusing on keeping warm, but when called upon he was outstanding. Just before the interval, Chailey started to look threatening, and although most of their forays forward were thwarted by Dan Klamm and Romario Moratella, they hit one sweet shot that Botevyle tipped past the post.

Chailey started the second half on the front foot and Botevyle had to be on his mettle again early in the half as he tipped a ball over the bar.

Luca Harris had been introduced at half time and made his presence known with Atletico’s fifth goal. Like Douglas in the first half he was unmarked and unchallenged in the midfield and hit a strike that nearly took the net off. The keeper hadn’t had time to react as the ball rocketed past him.

Atletico’s sixth was the highlight and started from a Chailey corner. Moratalla headed a goal line clearance that was picked up by right back Tim Clifford. He held the ball, as the team regained its shape, and then the ball was passed to Winiecki, Zmuda, Harris, Woodhams, Anderson, Woodhams, and Ashton who slid the ball across to Winiecki, who slotted home to complete an eight-player move and score a beautiful team goal.

Douglas secured his hat-trick by neatly converting a Clifford through ball and Zmuda completed the rout as he converted a Douglas corner.

Manager Ricardo Moratalla said: “This was one of the best performances I’ve seen from the team. Their passing, moving and work rate was first class, and we look forward to the semi final. All teams remaining in the competition are in higher leagues than us, so it will be a challenge, but one where we can hopefully compete.”

Howden Insurance Player of the Match: Alex Winiecki