Rampant Roffey make Cranleigh sing the blues

Roffey’s under-17s and 18s began their new footballing journey with a stunning victory over Cranleigh Blues on Saturday.

Roffey are a newly formed team with players drawn from a number of local teams as they moved from youth to U18 football. The summer holiday period had not allowed for any friendly fixtures and so this was their first game of any description.

Goals from Ethan Douglas (five), Tyler Masters, Josh Nixon, Tom Rollingson (two each) and Akil Ahmed were earned on the basis of a structured and disciplined passing performance from the Boars.

Roffey dominated possession from kick-off and had a couple of early chances before Rollingson secured the first ever goal for the team. Midfielder James Dodd found him with a sublime through ball which he slotted home.

Rollingson turned provider for Douglas to convert a cross for the second. The pattern of play remained unchanged with Roffey knocking on the door although it was the introduction of Josh Nixon that allowed them to turn the handle.

Captain Aaron Woodhams swung in a corner which he met with a bullet header and he then doubled his tally cutting in from the right wing to hit the ball across the keeper for Roffey’s fourth.

Half time Cranleigh Blues 0-4 Roffey

Tyler Masters scored the fifth as he latched on to a pass from Calum White. By this stage the result was not in doubt, although there was still a little bit of niggle from the Cranleigh centre forward who was trying to wind up the defence. His plan worked as he was brought down for a penalty to reduce the arrears. However rather than raise Cranleigh hopes, the goal inspired Roffey to find another gear as they went on to score seven more.

Sam Shelley’s clever throw-in found Douglas on the turn who hit a first time effort home. He then earned his hat-trick with a fine solo effort, before scoring two more. His fourth was from a Dawid Zmuda pass and the fifth from a Masters shot that the ‘keeper spilled.

Akil Ahmed scored the 11th, using his electric pace to beat the defence before Rollingson completed the rout as he danced around a demoralised defence.

Manager Ricardo Moratalla said: “I’m absolutely delighted with today’s performance. We are all still learning about each other and understanding each player’s strengths. This will be a long season with plenty of twists and turns.

"What I saw today though was a good bunch of lads, who worked hard and put into practice what they did in training.”