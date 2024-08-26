Rangers tame the Dragons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TD Shipley 0-0 St Francis Rangers SCFL Div Two

Rangers came into the game after a 2-2 draw with Rustington FC, whereas the Dragons have scored 14 goals in 2 games. The home team have been on fire but they couldn’t break through the Rangers rigid defence.

The Argus newspaper once dubbed St Francis Rangers FC 'the worst football team in England’, after a dismal season in 2016. However, they have vastly improved and were unlucky today.

As usual the ground was in fine form, with the sound of the Bank Holiday motorbikes speeding along the A272. It was an early kickoff and the grass was bending under the dew.

Shipley attack.

The game kicked off with a buzzard from the local Knepp Estate hovering overhead looking for breakfast. Within 2 minutes the away team had a great chance on goal with Kai Stevens smashing the ball against the post. The Dragons went straight up the other end and had their own opportunity which hit the bar.

The first half was fairly open and courageous defender, Jerome Johnston was throwing himself around the box blocking anything going goal-wards.

Unfortunately, his Dragons teammate, Shane Redley played a short back pass to the Rangers centre forward Ola James on the half hour mark. The striker took the ball in his stride and had a one on one with Rob Woodward. James struck the ball hard towards the right corner, but Woodward got down to it and made a spectacular save.

The crowd were enjoying the contest and the value for money was incredible (free admission). The Rangers coaching team have drilled their back four well and not only were they limiting any real chances for the Dragons they were keeping the ball well and passing it around with confidence.

Broad and Campbell-Stone were doing their best upfront for the home team. They were running nonstop and trying to create chances. Midfielder Kyle Johnson was up and down the wing supporting the lads but Rangers would not yield.

TD Shipley gave it a good go and showed they can trouble any team in the league. Their tactics of switching play to the right wing worked well but didn’t bear fruit today.

The Dragons had a last minute effort but couldn’t steal the points. The game ended 0-0 which was a fair result. Both teams enjoyed the battle and onwards to the next game.

The Dragons are up to fourth in the league and play Hailsham Town at home on the August 31, 3pm.