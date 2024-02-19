Reaching for the moon: Eastbourne United close gap with win over Peacehaven and Telscombe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Oval pitch looked more like the surface of the moon as United took another giant step towards the play-offs. Peacehaven & Telscombe were the visitors following non-stop rain, and both sides realised early on this would prove a very tricky landscape.

United were boosted by the return from injury of Gary Ingram, but were otherwise pretty much unchanged from the squad that took apart Saltdean the previous week.From the whistle it was obvious there were going to be very few gazelle-like runs down the wings from either team as the depth of mud became apparent; it was huge tribute to the United ground staff that a playable surface had been produced at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first 45 was devoid of chances as both teams’ social media channels searched for something to report, the battle being played out very much in the midfield.

Eastboune United celebrate the breakthrough against Peacehaven and Telscombe | Picture: Joe Knight

The better chances went to Peacehaven, but every single time they got toward the United penalty area, there was Alfie Headland, an impassable object in the heart of defence.

Half-time came without a break in the deadlock and the talk in the bar was of both teams being happy to be in it still. After the break, United started the brighter, sensing that Peacehaven didn’t have that extra one percent in them to finish it.

Still very few clear chances emerged until Ed Ratcliffe, fresh from helping the under-23s to the County Cup final on Thursday, burst through the Peacehaven defence - trailing defenders behind him in the quicksand that was the edge of the box, slotting it neatly past Nathan Stromberg in the Peacehaven goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bumper crowd livened up and made some real noise, making it a very nervous last 20 for Peacehaven as United started to rain balls into the box. The best chane went to Ingram, who lost footing on the treacherous surface and blasted over with a few minutes to go.