Reporter Henry Bryant reacts to Brighton and Hove Albion’s first win in the Europa League.

The Seagulls had a triumphant evening last night (Thursday, October 26), beating Ajax 2-0 at the Amex Stadium. The Seagulls controlled the game from the beginning to the very end.

Initial chances from Pedro and Milner were kept out before they got their goal in the 42nd minute. Mitoma’s power shot was parried by the Ajax goalkeeper Ramaj, but Pedro was quickest to react, slotting it home.

The second half saw Brighton and Hove Albion find another level of comfort on the pitch. They were able to find pockets of space with ease, picking apart the Ajax squad and passing it round with flair and precision.

