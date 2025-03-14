Read Crawley Town Community Foundation’s annual review

Read our Annual Review

The Crawley Town Community Foundation has released its Annual Review for the 2023/24 season, showcasing a year marked by amazing achievements and community engagement.

Last week, Crawley Town Community Foundation released its annual impact report for partners, parents and the wider Crawley community to read. The Foundation’s Annual Review is a chance for the foundation to showcase its achievements throughout the year, celebrate participants good news stories and compile statistics to show the impact of the work we do.

One exciting highlight in the review is the Foundation's Education Department celebrated a victory by clinching the Sussex Schools Cup. In an exciting final against BHASVIC, the match concluded in a 1-1 draw, leading to a penalty shootout where goalkeeper W. Heater made two crucial saves, securing a 5-4 win. Heater's exceptional performance earned him training opportunities with the Crawley Town FC first team later in the year, highlighting the Foundation's commitment to the progression through programmes.

Meanwhile, Maidenbower Primary School's girls team participated in the regional Premier League Primary Stars Tournament at Brighton & Hove Albion's training ground, encouraging young girls in Crawley to engage in sports.

The Premier League Kicks programme saw both boy’s and girl’s teams competing in tournaments in Portsmouth. The girl’s' team earned the fair play award, while the boys' team narrowly missed the top spot by a single point. This is only a small proportion of the exciting content in the review. Of course, this was also the year that Crawley Town FC were promoted to League One, after winning the Play-off final at Wembley.

The Foundation being front of shirt sponsor is a big feature in the review. Darren Ford, Head of the Foundation, along with staff and trustees, expressed gratitude towards participants, partners, and volunteers for their contributions throughout the year. The Foundation continues in its mission of supporting the local community through football, celebrating individual successes, and achieving further success in 2025.

The 2023/24 Annual Review reflects the Crawley Town Community Foundation's unwavering commitment to community development, inclusivity, and the promotion of its programmes. You can read the whole review in detail via the Foundation’s website at ctcommunityfoundation.com