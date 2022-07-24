Goals from Pascal Groß and Solly March were enough to see off Championship side Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday afternoon (July 23).

Groß opened the scoring after 19 minutes, heading in Tariq Lamptey’s cross into the top corner.

Albion were well-worth their lead at half-time, having impressed fans with some lovely football.

Within two minutes of the restart, Solly March made it two with a superb strike into the bottom corner from 25 yards out.

However, Reading found a way into the game, via a penalty, scored by Yakou Meite just before the hour mark. Alexis Mac Allister gave the spot-kick away after Robert Sanchez gifted possession to Reading with a poor kick-out.

Speaking after the game, which finished 2-1 to Brighton, Albion boss Potter said: “I really liked the game.

"First half, I thought we played with real intensity.

"Good control. Won the ball quickly when we lost it. Scored a good goal. Created some other opportunities.

"It was a really good workout for us.

"We’re obviously taking a bit of a step forward.

"We've got another game on Tuesday [against Brentford], which we can build the minutes up for the guys who didn't play today.

"So all in all, it's been another step forward for us.”