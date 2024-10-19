Reading v Crawley Town - team news: Here is the Reds line-up without suspended key players
Reds are currently 22nd in the table, with Reading in 17th. This is Crawley’s first ever trip to the stadium and are expected to bring 700 fans with them.
Rob Elliot is without the suspended Josh Flint (red card) and Jay Williams (5 yellow cards) so needed to make changes.
The back three will be Toby Mullarkey, Charlie Barker and Joy Mukena with Max Anderson coming into midfield.
Jeremy Kelly replaces Rushian Hepburn-Murphy in the starting line-up.
Reds signed Tyreece John-Jules on Friday but does not make the squad die to match fitness.
Nigerian international Benjamin Tanimu makes the matchday squad for the first time since joining at the end of the summer transfer window.
Reds: Wollacott, Mullarkey, Barker, Mukena, Ibrahim, Anderson, Kelly, Swan, Quitrina, Darcy (C), Forster. Subs: Bragg, Holohan, Roles, Camara, Hepburn-Murphy, Tanimu, Showunmi