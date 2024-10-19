Reading v Crawley Town - team news: Here is the Reds line-up without suspended key players

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town are looking for their third League One win of the season against Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium (12.30pm kick off).

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reds are currently 22nd in the table, with Reading in 17th. This is Crawley’s first ever trip to the stadium and are expected to bring 700 fans with them.

Rob Elliot is without the suspended Josh Flint (red card) and Jay Williams (5 yellow cards) so needed to make changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The back three will be Toby Mullarkey, Charlie Barker and Joy Mukena with Max Anderson coming into midfield.

Max Anderson makes the starting line-up in place of the suspended Jay Williams | Picture: Stephen Lawrence

Jeremy Kelly replaces Rushian Hepburn-Murphy in the starting line-up.

Reds signed Tyreece John-Jules on Friday but does not make the squad die to match fitness.

Nigerian international Benjamin Tanimu makes the matchday squad for the first time since joining at the end of the summer transfer window.

Reds: Wollacott, Mullarkey, Barker, Mukena, Ibrahim, Anderson, Kelly, Swan, Quitrina, Darcy (C), Forster. Subs: Bragg, Holohan, Roles, Camara, Hepburn-Murphy, Tanimu, Showunmi