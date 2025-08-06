All set and ready to go – so says Hassocks boss James Westlake as the Robins build up to their first Isthmian League match on Saturday.

Their home Isthmian South East clash with Herne Bay is their first game in step four of non-league football in their 123-year history – and the ground is looking splendid for it.

It follows their march to the SCFL Premier Division title last season.

Westlake said: “We’re all set and ready to go. The club have been working hard off the pitch during the close season to make sure we‘re ready.

Hassocks come out for their FA Cup tie with Rayners Lane | Picture: Phil Westlake

“On the pitch, the players have worked extremely hard during pre-season. Performances have been positive and we’re ready to take on the challenge of step four football for the first time.”

The squad has been strengthened over the summer, as Westlake explained.

“Matt Gunn and Liam Benson have returned to the club during the close season,” he said.

“Matt played a vital role in a back four that made the play-offs a couple of season ago and has returned to the club with valuable step four experience.

Hassocks FC's home is Isthmian League-ready | Picture: Phil Westlake

“Liam joined Haywards Heath during that play-off season and re-joins the club to pick up where he left off.

“Rob Malila has joined us from Steyning Town. Rob is a player we’ve been after for the past couple of seasons and it’s great to sign him for this season. He brings plenty of quality, versatility and experience of step four football.

“And we’re pleased to have signed Lewis Finney for the coming season.

“Lewis will bring plenty of quality in the final third and experience of playing at a higher level. He is another player we have been keen to sign for a few seasons so it is great to have him with us for this campaign.”

The Robins began their competitive season with a win in the FA Cup, a 1-0 victory at home to Rayners Lane in last Saturday’s extra preliminary round.

“It was a typical first game of the season – a few nerves, frantic and lacked quality at times,” Westlake said. “We felt we were the better side and had the better chances in the game, especially first half.

“The first game of the season is important to get a positive result and that is what we achieved. It sets us up nicely for our first league game.”