'Real leadership' - Crawley Town boss praises midfielder who 'loves a battle'

Rob Elliot is looking to make more of his young squad into leaders on the pitch – just like current captain Jay Williams.

Williams is the current holder of the armband with club captain Dion Conroy still out with an injury he picked up in pre-season.

And after being suspended for the 4-1 defeat at Reading, the 24-year-old put in a monumental performance against Lincoln City and helped inspire his side to their first win since August – and the first three points for Rob Elliot.

Williams has been one of the first names on the teamsheet ever since he joined from Reds from Brackley Town. And he was one of the stars of the history-making, promotion -winning side under Scott Lindsey last season.

Jay Williams is wearing the captain's armband at the moment for Crawley Town | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Incredible for a player who was playing National League North just two seasons ago.

Elliot, who took over as manager after Lindsey left the Broadfield Stadium, has been impressed with Williams on and off the pitch – and especially against The Imps last Tuesday.

"I thought Jay was exceptional,” said Elliot. “His leadership skills in terms of the example he sets and the intensity in which does things with, since I have been here, have been fantastic.

“He is someone who is an intense character but he is intense because he wants to get better every day. What he does well and what he did on Tuesday was galvanise everyone around him.

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot has been impressed with Charlie Barker's performances | Picture: Eva Gilbert

“He organised well and got every together to fight for each other. Not that we haven’t had it before, but his voice and his presence at the back gave us a bit of an edge and I think he loved the responsibility.

“He loves the battle, he is a whole-hearted character but I think where Jay has developed and it’s what we have talked about, is that controlled aggression he has got and making sure he has a clear head.

“He didn’t just battle and fight [on Tuesday], he made some brilliant decisions and organised.

“It was a real leadership and that’s why he is the captain at the moment.”

And now Elliot wants to others to follow William’s example. "There were a few standout performers [against Lincoln] and with this young squad I am hoping we are producing more and more leaders in the group.

“There are some there but I think there are more to come and we want to get to the point where everyone is leading each other.”

One player who has come to the fore in recent matches is Charlie Barker. The former Charlton defender has been patient before getting his chance following injuries to Conroy and Joy Mukena, plus Josh Flint’s recent suspension.

He has fitted in well to the side and was one of the many standouts against Lincoln, including a brilliant long pass to set up Ronan Darcy’s goal.

Elliot said: “You talk about character and leaders, Charlie is one of those.

"He is someone I have liked for a long time and I always keep an eye on the Charlton lads because that was my background. People always spoke really highly of him and even when he left there people were slightly surprised.

“What he has shown over the last few games is whatever the situation you are in, Charlie will give you absolutely everything and is a talented lad as well.

“He had a couple of tough times on Saturday against Reading but he never stopped turning up and giving everything and that’s the same as Toby [Mullarkey] and when you have got that you know the quality will come through.

“And with his age he is going to keep learning and get better and better. He is going to be really important for us on and off the pitch.”

One player who won’t be able to show any leadership on the pitch for the next couple of weeks at least is Junior Quitirna.

The winger has been on top form for the Reds this season, scoring four goals, but limped off against the Imps last week.

Elliot said: "He has got a hamstring injury, we have got to assess him but he is probably going to be out for a few weeks.

"Hopefully we will get him back after the international break.

“He’s infectious and he’s been a bright spark so it’s a loss for us but we have real strength and belif in the squad.

"We will have to adapt to it. We will get him back as quick as we can but we have a lot of options and people who have not had a chance yet so we will see what that brings.”