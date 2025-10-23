'Really difficult' - Crawley Town boss identifies Bristol Rovers' biggest strength - but it doesn't help him prepare for League Two encounter

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has identified what Bristol Rovers’ biggest strength is - and it’s causing him a preparation headache

Reds go into their game with the Pirates desperate to win after going winless in their last five League Tow games - a run that has seen them drop to second from bottom in the table.

But Darrell Clarke’s side are on their own poor run, losing their last two homes games 4-0 and 4-1 respectively.

But when asked what The Gas’ biggest threats were, Lindsey said: “The biggest strength that they've got at the moment is we're not really sure what they'll do.

Bristol City boss Darrell Clarke. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“It's really hard to prepare the team to play against a shape when we're not sure what shape they'll play. They've conceded a lot of goals, certainly in the last three league games. I think they've conceded about 10 goals.

“They've played a back five and a back four within those three games, so it's really difficult to prepare for. “But what it does do, it gives me the opportunity to really focus on us, which I've done, so hopefully we'll see the fruits of that on Saturday.”

When asked if it’s a good time to play them, Lindsey said: “Whoever's next is next, isn't it? We've just got to take on who we've got next and it just so happens it's Bristol Rovers. They're in a bit of a poor form themselves, but it kind of doesn't matter. We played Walsall here the week before, who were top of the league, and we were outstanding in that game and potentially should have won that game and probably deserved to win it, if the truth be known.

“But we didn't, we came away with a point, but we were very good. So it doesn't matter who we play.

“We've got to focus on us and focus on what we've got to get from Saturday and that's three points and a good performance is what I want.”

Reds will be without the suspended Harry McKirdy after his red card at Shrewsbury and Lindsey said he will be missed. “Harry will be a miss because he creates, he's one that is that maverick, and he is one that will miss a big chance, but won't let it phase him,” he said. “He'll go and get another one and try again.

“He'll create something out of nothing so it'll be a big miss for us. But yeah, it is what it is.

“We've got enough players in the squad to come in and make that change and make a difference.”

Lindsey said Ade Adeyemo was back training this week after his injury but will need another day to assess him.