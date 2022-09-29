‘Really poor’ Littlehampton aim to bounce back from Trophy exit
Littlehampton Town joint boss Mitch Hand admitted their performance was ‘really poor’ as they waved goodbye to any hope of a return to Wembley this season.
The Golds bowed out of the FA Trophy in a second qualifying round 3-2 defeat at Hanworth Villa – despite having led 2-1 with five minutes left.
Hand said the players knew they had to do better and they’d be asked for an immediate response in Satuday’s return to Isthmian south east division action at home to Ashford.
Goals from Dion Jarvis – after a minute – and Joe Benn put Golds within minutes of winning at Villa but they conceded two late goals to go out.
Hand said: “We were very disappointed to lose the game Saturday.
"We got exactly what we deserved – the performance was really poor.
"The boys know that was just not up to the standards we’ve set and it’s something that we won’t allow to happen again.”
It’s still been a decent start to the season for Town, who are seventh in the table. Hand said: "The start we’ve made with the injury problems we have had been really positive.
"This league is so up and down, anyone can beat anyone – a bit like the Championship.
"It’s impossible to set targets given the nature of the division and we’re still feeling our way in. By Christmas we will know a lot more about what we can achieve.
"Everyone at the club has worked so hard to bring the facilities up to standard and we will be doing everything we can on the pitch to make the club sustainable at this level.”