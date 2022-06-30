Recruits that show Haywards Heath Town FC mean business

Having lost midfield stalwart Jordy Ndozid, full-back Hamish Morrison and Sao Tome and Principle international Gil Carvalho, Blues boss Martin Dynan has set about shaping his new-look squad.

With goals hard to come by last season Heath – as we reported a month ago – have signed 29-goal striker Tom Collins, who starred in Hanwell Town’s Isthmian south central division promotion last season.

Meanwhile winger Ibrahim Jalloh - who has garnered the interest from Premier League and Championship clubs in recent weeks - has signed for another season.

Martin Dynan welcomes Dom Pires to Haywards Heath Town / Picture: HHTFC

Another Isthmian south central player, Dom Pires, joins from Dynan and assistant manager Justin Fevrier’s previous club South Park - a player highly regarded by the management, not least for his high work rate in the centre of the park.

Pires told the Heath website: “I would love to win silverware this season and I have confidence I will at Haywards Heath.”

Meanwhile Alex Laing secured a move from Whitehawk, with the winger saying he was pleased to join the club he ‘loved’ in his fourth spell.

Laing said: "I've always been known as a player that has been a nightmare to manage, which I feel like I've grown out of.

"This year I’ve just got my head down and let my feet do the talking.”

Central defender Dean Gunner will slot into the heart of the Blues’ defence after legend Nathan Cooper left for Saltdean.

Gunner has been promoted from the division twice before.

Alongside Jalloh, the club have also secured the service of full-back Tom Cadman, captain Byron Napper, goalkeeper Billy Collings, defenders Tom Gilbert and Ben Holden for another Isthmian South East campaign.

The play-off penalty shootout loss away to Herne Bay remains a source of heartache for the Heath faithful - but the club believe their recruitment in recent weeks shows they have the ambition to go up at the next time of asking.