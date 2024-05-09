Red Hot Pulborough Youth crowned League Cup Champions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pulborough Youth FC lift League Cup after thrilling final

28th April, 4.30pm saw two heavyweight U10 teams go toe to toe in the final of the ACYFL Devolopment Challenge Cup, as the Red and White Army made their way to the pitch they seemed calm and composed, almost unphased, the same could not be said about the coaches and supporters as the atmosphere was tense and the claxons lay silent.

As the ref's whistle signaled the start of the game, each team went on the attack, chances fell to both sides with the keepers being tested at each end. Pulborough made things tough for themselves, twice having to come back from a goal down, encouraged by the travelling supporters which now included players from teams that Pulborough had played throughout the season, the lads battled on.

With the game delicately poised at 2-2 it semed inevitable that the winning team would be decided by a penalty shootout, with 48 seconds remaining on the clock, the boys charged forward in what would surely be the last attack of the game, time seemed to slow down as a shot from a red shirt looped over the away keepers head and into the back of the net, the cheers were deafening and Pulborough briefly celebrated before jogging back to their half, they new the job was not done but nervous smiles started to appear.

Pulborough Youth Coaches and Players

The final whistle sounded and this group of friends, this little village team had done it, the coaches and players celebrated on the field and the crowd found their voice, it was the perfect finish to an already amazing season, their commitment unrivaled.