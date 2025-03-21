'Reds are staying up' and 'I could cry' - Crawley Town fans hail Scott Lindsey's return

Crawley Town fans have hailed the return of Scott Lindsey.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As soon as Rob Elliot left the Broadfield Stadium, supporters were called for Lindsey to return – and WAGMI have granted them their wish and announced the appointment at midnight on Thursday, March 20.

The 52-year-old orchestrated the Reds historic promotion last season and now he is back. His first job will be to try and pull off the great escape and if that doesn’t succeed, we know he is more than capable of helping Crawley have a good go in League Two next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in the meantime, Crawley Town fans have taken to social media to hail his return.

Reuben Watt, chair of the Crawley Town Supporters Alliance (CTSA) said: “We are delighted to welcome Scott back to the Broadfield Stadium and wish him well. On Saturday we need to support Scott and the boys as we look to the end of the season."

Charlie Kelly replied to the club’s announcement on X: “Reds are staying up ole ole."

@JNTHFC posted: “The admiration and reverence the fans have for Scott is immeasurable and unrivalled. Special manager and an even better guy- hoping this spell can be just as incredible as the first!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Falkner posted: “OH MY ******** GOD fair ******** play!!!! I did not expect him to return at all!!! Tough ask to stay up but **** me am I excited for next season whatever league we are in!!!”

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey arms raised in celebration during the EFL Sky Bet League 2 play-off second leg match between Milton Keynes Dons and Crawley Town at stadium:mk, Milton Keynes, England on 11 May 2024. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

Darren Rundle said: “I must admit I did not have this on my bingo card......”

Carol Bates BEM said: “Wow! He’s back. Must have been some negotiating gone on there. Fair play.”

CTFC Sam posted: “I COULD CRY.”

@MattButcher00 said: “People are gonna wake up to an early Christmas tomorrow”

@BazmanCTFC said: “Unbelievable turn of events. Can we have the Crawley mk boys back too?”