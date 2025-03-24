Reds robbed: Worthing FC Women denied at Abingdon in stoppage time drama

Worthing Women went down to a controversial 2-1 defeat at relegation-threatened Abingdon United as the home team came from behind in an incident-packed second-half.

In their penultimate away game of the season, new signing Mia South went straight into the starting line-up for her debut, while Dani Lane was fit again to regain her place in the side. Izzy Franklin and Lily Dalton made way to join recent recruit Grace Bates and keeper Libby Kingshott on the bench.

It needed the reflexes of Lauren Dolbear to prevent the hosts from taking a shock early lead. Meg Curran conceded possession and the ball found its way over to the inside-right channel, where her opposite number played it back to Holly Sellwood to slip in Mollie Dyer, only for Dolbear,with the help of her crossbar to keep it level.

The visitors quickly retaliated via Dan Rowe’s corner being met by the returning Lane, who headed off target.

However, within 60 seconds, they went one better. A free-kick on the left saw Katie Young find Tierney Scott and Worthing’s leading scorer hit a beauty from the corner of the 18-yard box and in off the underside of the bar.

Dolbear had to get down to field a low drive by Molly Lygo but the striker’s effort lacked power.

A full half-an-hour had elapsed by the time either goal was threatened again and Abingdon were the ones who came closest.

Some serious pressure culminated in Mollie Dyer’s delivery causing problems and Erin Hartigan disregarding her own personal safety to get on the end of it. Not quite able to keep her shot down, she also used the upright as an unintended buffer – but thankfully, was able to continue after treatment.

Lane might have equalised, only for her half-volley to flash wide when she connected with Eleanor Keegan’s centre.

Young went long to pick out Scott, who surged forward and exchanged a neat one-two with Becs Bell, only for an unfortunate bobble to cause Scott to miskick.

Half-time was almost upon us when Dolbear’s brilliance came to the fore once more; denying Hartigan’s powerfully-struck attempt following Lygo’s flag-kick.

In an identical opening to the first 45, United got the ball rolling in the early exchanges after the break. More excellent work by Dolbear led to her diverting Dyer’s right-wing cross to prevent a lurking Hartigan from profiting.

Bell and Keegan both suffered the frustration of seeing shots blocked before a stunning stop by Caitlin Crierie kept out Sophie Humphrey at the expense of a flag-kick.

Heading into the last ten minutes, captain Rowe’s corner caused problems, requiring Kara Howes to hook off the line.

Home skipper Nell Boxall glanced narrowly the wrong side of the post but the real drama was to come.

Despite Holly Talbut-Smith appearing to be forcefully pushed out of the way, Dyer’s diving header was deemed perfectly legal with two minutes to go. To rub salt in the wounds, Lane’s protests earned her ten in the sin bin.

The referee and his near-side assistant failed to identify the culprit of a stamp on Rowe’s now stud-marked leg. Young couldn't quite redirect her captain’s deep free-kick to redress the balance.

Three minutes past the allotted 90, substitute Poppy Wannell’s cross was tapped in on the rebound by Lygo to cause scenes of pandemonium among the majority of The Northcourt.

There was still time for Humphrey to locate Scott in the box and the recovered Talbut-Smith lashing a 20-yarder too high, soon followed by ‘Soph’ doing likewise from a dead-ball situation and Scott incurring the wrath of the man in the middle to briefly join Lane in the sin bin.

Abingdon saw out the remainder of the 15 minutes added on to take three points in their battle to beat the drop. Worthing remain fourth.