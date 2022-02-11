Crawley Town v Hartlepool United: How are the Pools performing this season and who are their danger men?

But how are the League Two new boys getting on this season and what should Crawley Town look out for? Here Joe Ramage, Hartlepool United reporter for the Hartlepool Mail gives us the lowdown on the Pools.

How are Hartlepool performing this season?

It’s a tricky one to summarise given the transition the club has had to deal with.

Pools started life back in League Two admirably and formed part of the play-off picture until Dave Challinor’s exit in November.

Since then it’s been difficult as the club moved from interim-manager Antony Sweeney to Graeme Lee and then, like everyone, had the difficulties of COVID over the Christmas period.

Add in that Pools have been competing on three fronts, prior to last weekend’s defeat at Crystal Palace, and it’s been a bit of a whirlwind.

It was a big win for them on Tuesday night against Barrow and one which should allow them to kick-on once more in the league after a pretty grim run of just one win in 13.

Having said that, they have been unfortunate in some of those games - none more so than at Bristol Rovers where they should have been out of sight before contriving to lose.

The aim, naturally, for Pools upon returning to the league is to stay up and they are still in good shape to do that but after a decent January window there is a sense of optimism heading into the rest of the campaign.

What can Crawley expect from Hartlepool in terms of system and style of play?

Had you asked this question a fortnight ago I would have been fairly assured in suggesting a 5-3-2 system with wing-backs.

But following Tuesday night's success in which Lee switched to a 4-3-3 with some effect it’s difficult to gauge which way he will go.

Pools have looked more threatening when they have used the 4-3-3 system in the cup competitions but given their away form of just one win this season, Lee may be tempted by a more conservative approach.

Is there any team news from Hartlepool?

Omar Bogle opened his account for Pools on Tuesday night and is expected to lead the line again.

Marcus Carver is a doubt as he nears a return to fitness following a groin injury.

Captain Nicky Featherstone remains suspended for a red card picked up in the goalless draw with Exeter City but Bryn Morris has deputised well in midfield in his absence in what should otherwise be a similar line-up to Tuesday's win.

Who are the danger men for Crawley to watch out for?

After getting off the mark you would have to consider Bogle as a threat. His signing was seen as something of a coup for Pools and the hope is he can rediscover some of his goalscoring form similar to the last time he played at this level.

Luke Molyneux was superb in the midweek win over Barrow with two excellent goals and is a threat cutting in from the right.

How do you see it playing out?

Given Crawley’s home form and Pools’ away form the obvious suggestion would be for a draw.

But there’s a bit of a feel-good factor surrounding Pools over this last week after their FA Cup exploits and everything which came of that from Crystal Palace off the field along with an impressive display on Tuesday night. So I’m going for Pools to edge it by a single goal.