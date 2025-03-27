It’s looking bleaker by the week for Steyning Town and Lancing at the bottom of the Isthmian League south-east division.

Following defeats last Saturday, Steyning are now 12 points from safety and Lancing ten – and each team have only six games to play.

But Littlehampton Town continue to keep their heads above water thanks to a 1-1 draw against Erith Town – they are one place and two points outside the bottom four.

Lancing’s latest defeat was 2-0 at Sevenoaks, the goals being scored by Warren-Hughes Mfula and Thomas Hanfrey in stoppage time at the end of each half.

Lancing have been unable to turn their form around | Picture: Stephen Goodger

The Lancers had keeper Alieu Secka sent off midway through the second half.

Steyning had only a late goal by Ethan Roberts to show for their endeavours in a 3-1 home defeat to play-off hopefuls Margate.

The Kent side had gone 3-0 up through goals by Tushaun Walters (2) and Tom Derry inside the first 54 minutes.

Faring better just outside the relegation zone are Littlehampton Town, who had a goal by joint player-boss George Gaskin to thank for their draw with Erith.

Things don’t get any easier for Lancing as they search for a turning point – they host second-placed Sittingbourne at Culver Road on Saturday.

Steyning visit mid-table Erith Town and Littlehampton go across Sussex to visit East Grinstead Town.