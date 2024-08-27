Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As soon as Crawley Town were drawn in the Carabao Cup away at Brighton, there was one person Scott Lindsey had to text.

Just 24 hours after the Reds beat Swindon Town in the first round of the competition, the balls came out of the bag the right way to set up the first competitive fixture between the sides since 1992.

And after the draw Lindsey told us: “I text Crofty straight away actually after the draw. So we had a bit of banter on the text messaging last night but I'm really pleased with the draw.”

‘Crofty’ is Andrew Crofts, who has just stepped up to men’s assistant first-team head coach, alongside Jonas Scheuermann in Fabian Hurzeler’s coaching team.

Lindsey has been friends with Crofts for a while. He explained to us: “We knew each other through either friend really.

“I have had the opportunity to sit in our local Costa on a number of occasions and talked football in real detail and spent a bit of time with him.

“We've had a few phone conversations. I think he really enjoys watching us play. He has been quite complimentary on what we're doing at Crawley. He's really close to one of my coaches as well so he keeps a close eye on what we do and how we're doing it.

“He is somebody I respect, he's clearly a very good coach himself and I like spending time with him and having chats with him because, even though he's a lot younger than me and in terms of years, he's actually very knowledgeable coach and you know you can learn from everybody can't you? He is someone I have taken some bits and pieces from.”

But when it comes to the game, Lindsey said he won’t speak to him before it and most likely won’t speak until after the game has finished.

“We will all remain professional,” said Lindsey. “When you play against each other you don’t tend to speak, you are in your camp preparing and I think that is the way when you are up against your friends and people you know.

“You never give too much away and you concentrate. I am sure he is doing the same.”