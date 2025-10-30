Remembering Billy Vigar: Eastbourne Borough and Chichester City combine for cup-tie tribute

A night heavy with emotion, an exciting contest and a gripping finale: Priory Lane on Tuesday played out more than a football match.

Nominally, it was a Sussex Senior Cup tie between Eastbourne Borough and Chichester City, but with a background that nobody would have wished for: the dreadful fatal accident to Billy Vigar, several weeks ago now but still raw in the minds of both clubs and of the whole football community.

Chilly and a little bit damp under the Priory Lane floodlights, spectators - supporters of both clubs or neutrals - were united in emotions and in that shared passion which is embedded in local and non-league football.

The match was suitably tightly balanced and closely contested: the lead changed hands twice before, inseparable at 2-2, five spot-kicks apiece settled the result and saw Borough through to the next round.

Eastbourne Borough players stand to remember Billy Vigar | Picture: Nick Redman

Sports manager Tommy Widdrington was also keen to talk about Billy afterwards.

"We should never be saying goodbye to people younger than ourselves - my own family has had that experience and it stays with you. All the people of Eastbourne and Chichester showed the deepest respect and it was a very fitting night," he said.

Widdrington, in post for only a fortnight, has inherited a squad which - significantly on the night - includes two seasoned goalkeepers in Ryan Sandford and Jamie Searle, and it was two saves by Jamie that clinched the tie.

And he will take that result in the cup. "Yes, we saw a lot of the ball but we didn't work the goalkeeper enough in the first half. We stepped up in the second half.

Chichester City players during the pre-match tributes | Picture by Nick Redman

"In the end cup competitions are about getting through to the next round, and this is a competition I think we can win.”

And so, in Billy Vigar's name, we take up the cause of sport, and of that quality of competition entwined with friendship which should always be football's hallmark. And Widdrington's players have all to play for.

Rightly hailed as the returning hero, Tommy must turn to the task of welding a team to win matches, and winching that team steadily up the National South table. And four league games in the next fortnight will bring both challenges and opportunities.

Tomorrow (Saturday) the Sports are on the road to Enfield Town, a modest club for whom mid-table is a realistic ambition as the season unfolds. Tommy was far from happy with his players' levels in defeat to Chesham last weekend - and the players know it.

A victory in North London would then set up Borough perfectly for three successive home fixtures. Next Tuesday (7.45pm) they welcome a remarkably under-achieving Dagenham and Redbridge to the Connect Management Stadium: the Essex club have looked utterly disorientated in National South following their relegation last season.

If - and what a huge if - Tommy's squad can play to their potential and claim six points from those two fixtures, they will then be eager to entertain Weston-super-Mare on Saturday week (8th) and Chippenham Town three days later under the Tuesday night floodlights.

And with an FA Trophy trip to Dorking Wanderers on Saturday 15th, it adds up to a pivotal fortnight in Eastbourne Borough's eventful season.