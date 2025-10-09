Remembering our friend and team-mate: Chichester City dedicate matchday to Billy Vigar

It was a football day that was not about the football.

As Chichester City returned to action for the first time since the tragic death of striker Billy Vigar, it was very much about him.

It was about remembering Billy, paying tribute to what a wonderful person and great player he was – and, still, trying to make sense of the fact he is no longer here to pull on a Chi City shirt and do what he loved doing.

Saturday’s FA Trophy tie against Farnham Town was the first time Chi had played since, a fortnight earlier, their Isthmian premier match at Wingate and Finchley was abandoned after ten minutes when Billy crashed into a concrete wall behind the goal-line and suffered a ‘significant brain injury’.

Chi City players and staff pay their respects | picture by Neil Holmes

He died in hospital five days later, devastating not only his family and friends but the whole football community too.

City’s planned home matches the following Saturday and Tuesday were postponed but it was decided – with the blessing of Billy’s family – that the Trophy tie should go ahead.

Everyone present – including Billy’s parents – was able to join in fitting but heartbreaking tributes to the 21-year-old, with wreaths being laid by both teams and a minute’s applause held before kick-off.

The Chi City team applaud for Billy ahead of the FA Trophy game - picture by Neil Holmes

On their way into the ground, fans would have seen how the number of floral tributes to Billy had grown steadily in the nine days since he had passed away.

On the pitch, City played well but lost 4-2 to exit the Trophy – but it was a result that really didn’t matter.

A planned Sussex Senior Cup tie away to Eastbourne Borough was called off on Tuesday night, but Chi will return to league action this Saturday at home to Lewes.

It comes as football clubs, fans and officials far and wide continue to remember Billy.

Meanwhile the FA have pledged to help clubs who need to do work to improve safety around their pitches.