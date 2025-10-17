'Replicate' - Crawley Town must draw on Walsall performance in big League Two clash with Shrewsbury Town

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Crawley Town travel to the Croud Meadow to face fellow strugglers Shrewsbury Town in what some Reds fans have called a ‘six-pointer’.

Both sides sit on nine points so far from 12 games, with Crawley sitting just above the Shrews by the virtue of scoring one more goal. Crawley secured a draw against the league leaders Walsall last week and perhaps feel disappointed not to have won the match, whereas Shrewsbury beat Cambridge Utd at home 2-0.

Speaking with club media before travelling to Shrewsbury, Reds manager Scott Lindsey said he and his team were ready.

He said “Another game that we’re ready to play in. We’re looking forward to it. I think the biggest challenge for us at the moment is, or certainly this week, is to replicate what we did last Saturday. We played the league leaders, and we played extremely well.

“We have to take a lot of encouragement from that game and use that for this game. But we’ve got to make sure that we transfer what we did against Walsall at home in a game where we’re playing Shrewsbury away. We have to replicate that. It’s so important that we have the same mindset, the same attitude, the same will, want and determination to dominate and to create and try and win this time. So, yes, a game we’re looking forward to.”

Goals from George Lloyd and Will Boyle secured the points for Shrewsbury last week, and Lindsey had nothing but praise for their opponents on Saturday. He said “I watched the game at length this week and they had kind of real experience on the pitch. Some really good players, play a back three with two that I know, Boyle and (Sam) Stubbs, are very experienced players.”

“Sam Clucas is the left wing-back who obviously went on and had a really good career and is still obviously playing and a very good player. So, they’ve got some good experience in their team, but they’ve also got kind of like an aggressive way where they’ll have real pressing triggers. They won’t jump in moments, but if there’s a backward pass, they’ll jump and press really well.

“They’re another team that come down from League One last season and probably had a slow start to this season. But I’m sure with the experienced manager in Michael Appleton, he’ll eventually get it going, which they had a positive result last weekend and hopefully we can edge them on Saturday and come out victorious ourselves.

“So, we’re confident. We’re in a good place at the moment. We know it’s a tough place to go and like I say, they’ve got good experience in their team and hopefully we have enough to get the three points.”