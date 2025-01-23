Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dominic Di Paola welcomed a match-free midweek after a ‘mature’ Horsham FC performance saw them beat old foes Lewes FC 2-0 away from home on Saturday.

James Hammond’s penalty and Reece Myles-Meekums’ wonderful strike moved the Hornets within four points of Isthmian Premier leaders Billericay, with a game in hand.

Horsham’s excellent display at the Dripping Pan earned their eighth win in a row - and fourth successive clean sheet.

Di Paola said: “I thought it was a mature performance, but I was disappointed with the last 15 minutes. I thought we got a little bit sloppy, but in general I was really happy with the boys.

Horsham celebrate James Hammond's opener at Lewes. Picture by John Lines

“Especially in the first hour, I thought we were excellent. We could have been further ahead if we’re honest. We had some good chances and I think Harvey [Sparks] should have scored.

“We were comfortable on Saturday, but I thought we played within ourselves in the second half. We settled for a 2-0.

“But that’s me being ultra-critical. It was a good all-round performance from the boys.

“It was somewhere where we thought it’d be a tough game. They’re a confident side, but the way the boys handled it was really impressive.”

Horsham were backed by a large and vociferous away following at the Dripping Pan

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to bogey team Folkestone Invicta, the Hornets have had no midweek fixture, and Di Paola admitted he and his players were looking forward to a Tuesday off after a ‘relentless’ run of games.

He said: “It’s much needed this Tuesday off. It’s been really tough.

“On Tuesday [ahead of Hendon], I was speaking to the boys on our WhatsApp group and players had left work early, then the traffic was horrific and Cookie [Charlie Hester-Cook] has messaged saying he probably won’t get there until 7pm, our coach got stuck on the M25. It’s a mental toll more than anything.

“The actual game was a pretty routine one, but it doesn’t hurt to have a few Tuesdays off. It is hard going for the boys and for all of us.

Reece Myles-Meekums (left) wheels away in celebration after doubling the Hornets' advantage

“We’re just constantly preparing for games. We’re doing it in the evenings and in between work and all our other responsibilities. If you keep doing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, it’s relentless.

“Normally, on a Sunday evening, I’m sitting planning the Tuesday game because I’ve got work during the day on Monday. I’ve only got a little bit of time on Monday evening before the Tuesday game.

“This week I’ve got a little bit more time to have a look at the Folkestone game. I’m not going to be staying up until midnight watching video analysis.

“I’d sooner have a clear midweek. Hopefully that gives the boys some freshness again because the games are tough in this league.

Action from Horsham's win at Lewes

“I just want us to focus on Saturday. It’s going to be another really tough game.”

Saturday’s opponents Folkestone sit 10th in the table – but Horsham will travel to a venue where they have not picked up any points since their return to the Isthmian Premier in 2019.

Previewing the game, Di Paola said: “They were one of my tips to win the league this year. If you look at them, pound-for-pound, on paper their team is really strong. It’s going to be a really tough game in that respect.

“We’re okay in terms of numbers. I think Sham [Fenelon] is still probably not quite there. He’ll probably be back the following week.

“Brivs [Jack Brivio] is the only other one, so Sham and Brivs are out, but everyone else is available.”