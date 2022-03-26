Crawley celebrate Tom Nichols' goal against Swindon last week. Credit Cory Pickford

Crawley Town secured a comfortable win against visitors Rochdale with an early Nadesan goal on the 18th minute.

Tunnicliffe and Morris were stand-outs for the side, as the Reds saw out the game to secure three points.

The second half was a slower affair as it mainly consisted of stop and starts from the referee. Both teams didn't create many chances later on in the game, but Crawley Town's back four remained strong to see out the game.