Crawley Town secured a comfortable win against visitors Rochdale with an early Nadesan goal on the 18th minute.
Tunnicliffe and Morris were stand-outs for the side, as the Reds saw out the game to secure three points.
The second half was a slower affair as it mainly consisted of stop and starts from the referee. Both teams didn't create many chances later on in the game, but Crawley Town's back four remained strong to see out the game.
It was a sunny day at the Broadfield stadium with 2,164 in attendance. Well-deserved Man of the Match for Glenn Morris.
Crawley Town v Rochdale LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 18:03
- Crawley Town are currently 13th in League Two
- Rochdale are 19th in League Two
- Reds come into game on back of brilliant win over Swindon last Saturday
- Rochdale haven’t won in six games