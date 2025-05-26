Group leaders East Sussex Over 60s took a giant step towards securing qualification for the quarter finals of the 2025 National Over 60s FA Cup when they deservedly defeated their highly rated Group C opponents, South West London.

At the end of April, without three of their key players, East Sussex were demolished 5-0 by the South West Londoners and after such a crushing defeat, the men in orange were in no doubt about the challenge they were about to face when they travelled to Epsom last Sunday for the return fixture.

Andy Williams returned to the centre of midfield, but the injured skipper, Alan Osman, remained sidelined along with Dave Bridges and Wayne Partridge.

Osman managed all aspects of the team on the day, including: the selection, the tactics and the substitutions, and he was ably assistance by Partridge.

East Sussex Over 60s after their 3-2 victory over South West London

Neither team took control during a cautious opening period but as the half progressed, East Sussex began to dominate the game entirely.

Paul Elphick and Williams were the engine room, dominating the centre, winning every duel, denying the home side’s playmakers any space and dispossessing them at will.

Although wide midfielders Steve Turner and Kevin Clee were equally effective defensively, it was their fine attacking play, direct runs and clever ‘one-twos’ that caught the eye.

Colin Riggs was a powerhouse in his role as the target man, striker; tirelessly alternating between receiving the ball to feet and running in behind whilst David Tasker’s closing down and choice and execution of passes, contributed to many attacking moves.

Teammates enjoying the moment

The East Sussex keeper Koosha Movelagh comfortably saved the one attempt on target that South West London managed in the entire first half, and the defensive quartet of skipper Johnny Harris, Bob Smith, David Brookes and John Fraser defended impeccably throughout a first half dominated by the men in orange and doggedly when required of them in the latter stages of the game.

It was noticeable that Koosha, Harris, Smith, Brookes and Fraser spent more time building from the back in the first half, calmly keeping possession and beating their opponents’ press than they did having to defend.

It was on the half hour that Turner made the breakthrough for East Sussex.

Another of his mazy runs with the ball, took him past three defenders and into the penalty box and as he was about to slot the ball home past the ‘keeper, he was cynically dragged to the ground by the last defender.

It was a clear penalty and a clear red card, as the defender had made no attempt to win the ball.

Although the referee rightly awarded the penalty, somewhat inexplicably, he failed to dismiss the defender.

Turner made no mistake with an expertly taken spot kick and half time arrived with East Sussex holding a deserved one goal lead.

After half time, South West London made a more concerted effort to get a foothold in the game. They increased their speed of passing and pushed numbers forward whenever possible to play more of the game in the East Sussex half.

Although this resulted in them having more possession, the Londoners offered very little direct threat, and it was East Sussex who scored next.

It was Clee who scored on this occasion, making a stunning run from his own half.

First, he went right, then he cut across inside, rounding three defenders, before rounding the ‘keeper and slotting home. A magnificent solo effort.

The goal was of the highest quality and was scored by the best player on the pitch, on the day.

2-0 to the men in orange.

Shortly afterwards, there was shift as South West London unexpectantly pulled a goal back, when a drive from 25 yards, took the slightest of deflections, altering the flight of the ball enough to sneak inside the post by inches after initially appearing to be drifting harmlessly wide.

Although the goal motivated the Londoners into upping their work rate and possession, their play remained generally in front of the East Sussex midfield and defence who as a result maintained control and it was East Sussex who looked the more likely to score next.

A fine move involving Brookes, Williams and Riggs set Clee free down the right and his magnificent cross was met by substitute Garry Cooper’s perfectly timed run and his first time effort fizzed inches over the bar.

Further chances followed for Clee, and Riggs and substitute Nigel Carter was hacked down on the edge of the box when poised to shoot after another fine move. Elphick’s resultant free kick drifted just over the bar.

Williams had to leave the field due to a muscle injury with fifteen minutes to go; and shortly afterwards, with East Sussex still trying to reorganise, South West London equalised with an unstoppable strike from 25 yards, that arrowed into the top corner.

The Londoners were now on top and East Sussex were holding on for a point.

However, the determined East Sussex defence stood firm and two moments followed that would define the outcome of the match.

First, Koosha pulled off a crucial save when left exposed ‘one on one’ with one of the South West London strikers who had seemed destined to snatch the winner.

And then Fraser cleverly released Carter down the left; Carter cut inside and with the outside of his right foot, delicately placed the perfect pass in behind the South West London defence to meet the run of Clee who, at full pace, controlled the pass, rounded the goalkeeper and coolly and calmly slotted home the winner.

There was still time for substitute Mike Pattenden to break down the right and deliver dangerous cross to the edge of the six-yard box, narrowly missing the touch that could very easily have led to a fourth for East Sussex.

The final whistle blew, and the East Sussex squad returned home victorious.