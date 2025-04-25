Reunion planned to mark 60 years since Eastbourne team’s triumph
Now Chris Westvott is trying to organise a 60th anniversary reunion in Eastbourne sometime in May with the members of the team.
If anyone from the team would like to get in touch, they should email Chris at [email protected]
He believes quite a few still live locally.
Left to right in the photo are, back row, Mr Richards, Martin Cousins, Chris Westcott, David Mann, Clive Wilson, John Ellick, Alan Harmer, Mark Rayner, Mr Clark; front row, Johnny West, Martin Coles, Dave Brockhurst, Ian Sprange, Barry Finch.
We have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.
The approach means that people can submit items directly into our system which can then be immediately published after a review by editorial staff.
Articles submitted to us in this way may be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.
You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.
The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.