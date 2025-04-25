The St Mary's team with the cup

It’s exactly 60 years since the St Mary’s Junior School team won the annual prestigious Collings Cup – along with other titles.

Now Chris Westvott is trying to organise a 60th anniversary reunion in Eastbourne sometime in May with the members of the team.

If anyone from the team would like to get in touch, they should email Chris at [email protected]

He believes quite a few still live locally.

The treble winners in the paper

Left to right in the photo are, back row, Mr Richards, Martin Cousins, Chris Westcott, David Mann, Clive Wilson, John Ellick, Alan Harmer, Mark Rayner, Mr Clark; front row, Johnny West, Martin Coles, Dave Brockhurst, Ian Sprange, Barry Finch.

