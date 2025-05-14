Littlehampton Town have hit back of critics of their display in the Sussex Transport Senior Cup final – with joint boss Mitch Hand saying he’s proud of his team’s battling display.

The Marigolds pushed higher-league Horsham all the way in the Amex final before losing to a 95th minute James Hammond free-kick.

It was no classic but the Golds are making no apologies for getting stuck into the Hornets with some flying tackles.

Mitch Hand was proud of many elements of Littlehampton's display in the cup final at the Amex | Picture: Martin Denyer

Hand said: “The game was won by a real moment of quality but I really feel for Scott Kirkwood (who was penalised for the free-kick) – it’s never in a million years a foul and we’ve got every right to feel hard done by. But there’s no victims here.

"We’re so proud of the way we went about the game.

"I’ve seen a lot of ridiculous comments about our performance – overly physical, a bad advert for Sussex football – when it was actually one of the smaller Sussex clubs going toe to toe with an unbelievable side.

"We could never match Horsham’s quality but we completely outdid them on the forgotten part of modern-day football.

"We played with passion and heart and we left everything out on the pitch.

"There is two leagues difference between the sides now and for large parts you’d have done well to know that.

"It was quite fitting that a 30-yard screamer was the difference on the day, because that really does come down to quality and quality alone – in every other aspect of the game we matched and, I might be biased, but we beat them.

"I think it’s a dangerous notion in football nowadays that there’s a ‘right’ way of playing.

"What we had to do wasn’t pretty, but some of the loudest cheers of the night were for my players flying through the air to win headers, lunging in to last-ditch blocks, flying into tackles, putting their bodies on the line – people forget that’s part of the game too.

"Again, I’m so proud of our players, they played with such personality and bravery, and although there’s a lot of people externally that won’t like that, that’s the Littlehampton way.”

