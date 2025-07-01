'Right-hand man' - Crawley Town confirm return of assistant manager

Jamie Day has returned to Crawley Town as Assistant Manager. The 45-year-old played an instrumental role in helping Crawley gain promotion to League One two years ago.

Day had been serving as Lindsey’s Assistant at Swindon before their initial arrival at the Reds in 2023. The former Bangladesh international team manager has held several first-team manager roles himself, including two spells at Welling United.

Jamie is currently out in Spain with the Reds and joins the coaching staff as an Assistant Manager alongside Neil Smith.

Speaking on his return, Jamie said: “I am delighted to be back at Crawley again. This is a great club where I have already created a lot of special memories, and hopefully, we can make some more soon. It feels great to be working with Scott again, and we’ve already got some good work into the players alongside Neil and the rest of the first-team staff out in Spain. We have a very talented group, and I am looking forward to seeing what the season can bring.”

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey and assistant Jamie Day in their first stint together at the Broadfield Stadium. Picture: Eva Gilbertplaceholder image
Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey and assistant Jamie Day in their first stint together at the Broadfield Stadium. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Scott Lindsey added: “My right-hand man, who has been with me at every club that I have been at. Somebody I really trust, he is a very good coach and goes under the radar, but he is certainly incredible at the job he does, and we are delighted to have him back.”

