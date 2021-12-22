Ringmer AFC advance to last eight of Mid Sussex Senior Charity Cup after extra-time

Ringmer AFC held a minute's silence in memory of former chairman Chris Christoff before their cup clash with Westfield

The result closing out a fine 2021 that has seen the side win 18 of their 22 games across all competitions of the calendar year.

On a cold but calm day at the Caburn Community Ground, Ringmer’s hot streak in front of goal and composure under pressure was enough to see them past a spirited Westfield with Glenn Hunt’s man of the match performance the standout for Ringmer.

The scoring was opened by Tom Stevenson on 15 minutes. Ryan Doyle recycled Olly Davies’ corner to Ben Gardner, Gardner finding Stevenson who finished from close range.

The scores were level after 45 minutes. Joe Whiting was unable to stop a well struck spot kick from Josh Pickering after naïve defending from Doyle and clever centre forward play gave Westfield the opportunity to equalise.

The second half saw a much-improved Ringmer performance after a first 45 minutes that were characterised by lapses in possession rather the quality build up play seen in recent weeks.

Gardner found Stevenson with a precision through ball on the hour to see Ringmer ahead and in control.

It took until the final kick of the 90 minutes for Westfield to counter with purpose. A deflected shot saw the ball land at the feet of the away side’s forward Cameron Woodley who tucked home from two yards.

Despite the frustrations of a surrendered lead, extra -time saw the best of Ringmer. Two excellent goals were converted by Stephen who first latched onto Sam Sowter’s reverse pass and slotted home to give Ringmer their third lead after 105 minutes.

The result was sealed five minutes after the restart, David Altendorff’s cross field pass was met by Stephen who wrong footed Westfield’s centre half before firing home into the roof of the net to secure a tie away at Hollington United in the next round.

RINGMER AFC 2s

Ringmer AFC 2s finished the year with hard-fought 1-0 victory at Fletching to keep the destiny of the Mid Sussex Division 2 South title in their own hands.

The team were warned about how difficult it was to get result against a Fletching side always up for a local clash and this game was no different.

Ringmer were out of the blocks fast with striker Tyler Watson almost putting them 1-0 after a minute from a through ball provided by George Fyffe.

It was the same combination just two minutes later. Man of the match Fyffe put Watson away and he finished smartly to give Ringmer the lead.

Fletching responded well and dominated the first half. Te hosts missed numerous chances and forced young Ringmer keeper Will Mizon into making some good stops.

The second half was a scrappy battle but Ringmer showed great determination and attitude to stay in front whilst creating few more chances themselves.

Skipper Brett Johnson was unlucky to head against post whilst at the other end Fletching missed another couple of chances.