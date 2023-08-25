Ringmer AFC beat Westfield in Mid Sussex League opener

A hard-earned three points were won against a good Westfield side, securing an opening league win for new management team Tommy Haddon, and Jon Hart.

It was a slow start from Ringmer, which saw Westfield pen them into their own half in for the first 10 minutes of the game and create chances.

Keeper Harvey Munro pulled off three good saves, the first of which, less than a minute into game, will surely not be beaten for ‘save of the season’ at the Caburn Community Ground.

Ringmer AFC's first team squad line up for the new season | Picture contributed

After settling in, Ringmer started to create chances.

And they eventually found the net through last year’s top scorer, Rhys Taylor, finishing well after good build-up play.

The game ebbed and flowed for the rest of the half, with both sides looking to break down the other’s defensive set-up.

Westfield found their equaliser five minutes before the break after a corner swung in wasn't dealt with, eventually being bundled over the line. HT 1-1.

Ringmer started the second half better than the first, probing and looking for an opportunity.

The second came in the 59th minute.

From a corner the ball was swung into the box with skipper Charlie Northeast judging the flight of the ball perfectly, heading it back across the goal into the far corner.

Westfield responded to try to find the equaliser and Ringmer had to dig deep for the last 30 minutes.

The home side were still offering plenty on the counter and shutting out the Westfield attacks. They could have put the game to bed late in the game but two glorious opportunities were spurned and another excellent save late in the game from Munro secured the points.

MoM: Munro, a couple of excellent saves in the first 10 and one big one with Ringmer 2-1 up to gain the points.

Ridgewood 4 Ringmer AFC 2s 1

Mid Sussex championship

The newly promoted Ringmer seconds found their first ever league game in the championship a tough baptism as they went down 4-1 to local rivals Ridgewood.

Early first half goals saw Ringmer 2-0 up before finally finding their stride, with debutant Kazadi Tshishishi Mpinga scoring from close range to make it 2-1.

However, a defensive slip just before HT saw Ringmer go into the break 3-1 down.

Despite positive early signs in the second half, it was the story of the day when another mistake put paid to any comeback hopes.

It was a tough day and there is plenty to do as the squad gels. MoM – John Treen

This week sees a double header at the Caburn Ground as the ones welcome Sedlescombe Rangers in the MSFL premier (1pm) followed by the twos taking on DCK in the Championship at 3.30pm.