Ringmer AFC celebrate a hat-trick of hat-tricks

There was a first victory of the season for the threes as they blew away Peacehaven threes in the first half, going in 5-0 up.

Striker Danny Strutt scored a hat-trick inside four minutes, a record for the club. Peacehaven reacted in the second half with a battling display which ensured no further goals were forthcoming.

There was a second defeat on the bounce for the Ringmer first team as they went down 3-1 at Lindfield.

Ringmer AFC's women's side in action against Mile Oak

The twos made it four wins from four in October, putting them top of the Division 1 form table and right in the mix at the summit of a very competitive division.

A 5-1 away victory at Polegate Town topped off an excellent month, which saw them bag 22 goals.

They have a Sussex Junior Cup home tie against Angmering at the CCG tonight (7.45pm).

Ringmer fours made it two wins on the bounce with 8-0 victory over Lectern Lights twos. Harry Whiteman scored three.

The walking football side lost their league opener in the new Southern Combination Walking Football League, going down 3-1 at Worthing Reds.

Sunday saw the Ringmer U18s Blues win their second league game 5-2, Lee Sellens continuing scoring a treble.

A tricky cup game saw the U18s come out 5-1 winners v previously unbeaten Hassocks Juniors U18s.