Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ringmer AFC say they are delighted to snap up former AFC Uckfield Town defender Leon Wright.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having recently announced his departure from Southern Combination League Division One side Uckfield, Wright was subject to a great deal of local interest and Ringmer have moved quickly to confirm his signature.

A versatile player who is capable of playing across the backline, Wright is a veteran of four seasons with Uckfield, making 107 appearances during that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old was an ever-present in both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons, and was a favourite under several managers at The Oaks including Steve Ives, Jonny Elwood, John Kirby, Haig Kingston and, most recently, Billy Wood.

Leon Wright has joined Ringmer AFC - picture by Michelle Wallis Candid Photography

He had a notable partnership with brother Ellis Wright, with the pair dominating the left flank as Ellis captained the Oakmen regularly throughout their four seasons together at the club.

During his first senior season with Uckfield in 2021/22, he also played alongside current Ringmer midfielder Jamie Blackford, while winger George Coleman made a single appearance under Ives’ management too.

It is no secret that the following two seasons were more of a struggle for the Oakmen, with a 16th-placed finish and 59 different players used in the 2022/23 season, before the 2023/24 season saw them relegated from the SCFL Premier Division with 127 goals conceded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hardened by these experiences, the Wright brothers stuck by the club in the 2024/25 season. Leon had only missed four of 23 matches in all competitions prior to his departure from the club in late December, when the club were sat very much in the play-off hunt in 8th place.

Ringmer’s capture of Wright, with his extensive experience of Step 5 and 6 football, is a coup.

With the Blues having just seven league matches and up to four Montgomery Cup ties – depending on progress – remaining in the 2024/25 season, Wright’s acquisition bolsters an already in-form side.

The Blues will look to extend their current 10-match unbeaten run when they return to action on February 1 with the rearrangement of their Montgomery Cup second round tie against Sovereign Saints, which after two attempts at the Saints’ ground in Eastbourne, will now switch to the Caburn Community Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plenty of tricky fixtures remain for Tommy Haddon and Jon Hart’s side, too. Remaining league games include home matches against Westfield, Rotherfield and Ridgewood – all of whom the Blues failed to beat away.

There are also visits to Balcombe, Cuckfield Rangers and two grounds the Blues have never previously visited – those of Tunbridge Wells II and Godstone.

Haddon said of Wright: “Very excited to have got this young man in. Really looking forward to working with him. Great addition to the squad.” Hart added: “Really pleased to add Leon to the squad. Huge amounts of experience at SCFL Div 1 and Prem. Still only 23. Welcome to Ringmer ”

Wright posted “Let’s go ” on his X account.