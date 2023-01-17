Ringmer AFC triumph at end of dramatic Mowatt Cup tie

Ringmer AFC had a number of teams in action – thanks in part to their artificial pitch which allowed matches to be on when many across Sussex were washed out. Here are the reports, from the club...

Ditchling 3 Ringmer AFC 2s 3 AET

(Ringmer win on pens) – MSFL Mowatt Cup

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ringmer came out on top in a very even, well contested Mowatt Cup fixture against their Championship opponents. Ditchling took the lead early however this did not faze Ringmer, who continued to try and play the football they’ve become accustomed to, and equalised through captain Dave MacNeil, an excellent leap and header from a Stuart Thorley cross. Sam Duncan scored shortly before half time to take Ringmer into the break leading and feeling they could continue to exert themselves on their opponents from the division above. Unfortunately, Ditchling’s striker ran through and slotted in his 2nd early in the 2nd half, pegging Ringmer back. The game now ebbed and flowed with both sides playing some great football and with Ringmer missing a couple of late golden chances, it was onto extra time.

Action from the Ditchling-Ringmer twos tie | Picture: Andrew Hazelden

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the first period of extra time, Ditchling took the lead for a 3rd time in the match, but Ringmer did not panic. With a continued press, good football, they created several chances to equalise, until eventually 5mins from time, Tyler Watson, struck from edge of box, curling into far post.

It was now the lottery of the dreaded penalty shootout and after calm finishes from S.Duncan, Watson and MacNeill, it was U18s keeper Will Mizon who sent Ringmer through with two fine penalty saves. Having made a number of important saves during the game, It capped a composed and authoritative performance from the young keeper, earning him the player of the match award.Ringmer missed a couple of golden chances towards the end, but couldn’t find a winner, extra time would be needed!After an early Ditchling goal out them ahead, Ringmer once again didn’t panic, continuing to press and play good football, and were finally rewarded with their equaliser 5 minutes from time, Tyler Watson curling one inside the far post.On to penalties, and after calm finishes from Sam Duncan, Tyler Watson and Dave MacNeil, up step young keeper, and MoM Will Mizon, saving 2 Ditchling penalties, and seeing Ringmer through the quarter finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Player of the Match – Will Mizon

Ringmer AFC 4s 1 DCK 2s 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action from the Ditchling-Ringmer twos tie | Picture: Andrew Hazelden

Mid Sussex Division 5 South

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 4s found themselves on the end of a heavy defeat. It was just one of those days at the office when the team simply did not gel together. The bright point of the day was the tireless workrate of player of the match Harry Ovenden. Simply did not stop working and trying to make things happen.

Cuckfield Cosmos U18 1 Ringmer AFC U18 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

MSYL League Cup Semi Final

The rain of the past month resulted in this fixture being reversed to the fantastic facilities at The Caburn Community Ground, Ringmer AFC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This semi-final was always to be a tight and hotly contested affair and so it turned out. Ringmer seeking to avenge their earlier season defeat to Cuckfield were determined to show an improved performance and fought throughout the first half.

Balance of play was equal for the majority of the first period with a congested midfield battling for supremacy. However, the deadlock was broken on 40 minutes. A corner for Ringmer was delivered by Jake Barber deep to the back of the six-yard area where Aidan West found himself unmarked to coolly head home. With their tails up and a lift in confidence Ringmer pushed forward again and within 4 minutes of the first goal Jude Cowdroy chased down a bouncing pass from Kit Keelin to lift over the advancing Cuckfield goalkeeper, the ball beautifully rising high into the net just inside the left-hand post, 2-0.Chaos reigned for the second period and Ringmer having been in control and under little pressure from Cuckfield unexpectedly for a defence that had performed so well in the first period orchestrated a defensive mix up from a high long ball with the young Zak Barber unfortunately heading over his advancing keeper for an own goal 2-1.A bad-tempered half and match was effectively concluded when on 75 minutes the player of the match, Seb Cooper, struck sweetly from outside the area, the Cuckfield goalkeeper could only parry with the ball dropping to the assured Kit Keelin for a simple tap into the Cuckfield net. Ringmer had numerous attempts to extend their lead further, but the game ended 3-1 with Cuckfield ending the game with only nine players following two late red cards.Player of the Match – Seb Cooper

Advertisement Hide Ad

RIngmer AFC Ladies 2 Newhaven Development 1

SCWGSL Div 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was Ringmer’s first game back post-Christmas and they were not at the races for the first 45 minutes and lucky to just be the one goal behind at half-time.

The Newhaven goal arrived on 10 minutes when a punt from 40 yards sailed into the top corner of the Ringmer goal. The remainder of the half saw Newhaven batter Ringmer and if it were not for an outstanding defensive performance, the match could have been over by the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A half time review with focus on composure, keeping the shape and being first to the ball saw a completely different second 45mins, with Ringmer delivering an outstanding display.

Ringmer were totally dominant, equalising in the 60th minute through Megan Bliss, before a trademark long range strike from Sammi-Dee Read put Ringmer 2-1 up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newhaven now chased the game and despite creating a number of chances, they were unable to convert, leaving Ringmer to secure a brilliant win against a good Newhaven side. RIngmer are now unbeaten in five games and sit 2nd in Division 2. Some big games ahead.