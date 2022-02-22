Ringmer AFC's Lindfield draw is setback in Mid Sussex League title chase

With the tail of Storm Eunice carrying across the Warden Park 3G, Ringmer could be forgiven for starting the game playing in a more pragmatic manner. In good spirits following last week’s victory at Hollington United, Ringmer started by playing some of the best technical football of the season.

Midfielder Alex Plummer was oozing class, and he and captain Glenn Hunt formed the pivot for a number of sweeping advances as Ringmer moved the ball into wide areas with aplomb.

On the left flank Jacob Ashwood and Tom Stevenson combined well for multiple forays but it was a break down the right side that led to Ringmer opening the scoring. MoM Charlie Conrath linked well with the electric Connor Ghosh and as Marcin Ruda’s intelligent run distracted the Lindfield’s back line. Ghosh found striker Sam Sowter who slid the ball past Lindfield’s goalkeeper inside fifteen minutes.

Ringmer AFC couldn't force the win at Lindfield

Having gone a goal ahead, Ringmer’s almost doubled their advantage through the mercurial Stevenson whose dribble and finish narrowly missed the post. As the first half progressed Lindfield began finding opportunities to trouble the centre back combination of Sam Bines and David Altendorff.

Indeed, Lindfield had a spell during the middle phase of the first half that saw them create a number of good breakaway opportunities, albeit without testing Ringmer ‘keeper Joe Whiting save for one effort where the woodwork prevented parity being restored.

The second half saw Lindfield maintain an effective attacking style with Ringmer, in contrast to the first 45 minutes, spending more time on the edge of their own area than that of their opposition. League top goal scorer Ruari Farrell finished a well-placed cross from close range with 17 minutes remaining to draw Lindfield level.

The equaliser awoke a now slumbering Ringmer as Ruda’s influence as an attacking threat grew. Conrath rattled Lindfield’s crossbar with a 30-yard effort, however another clear cut chance did not fall to either team as the final whistle blew as the sunshine finally broke through the storm.

Ringmer travel to AFC Southwick in the league this weekend (Saturday 26 February) for a 2pm ko at Whitehawk FC’s Enclosed Ground.

Ringmer: Whiting, Conrath, Ashwood (Stephen 46), Altendorff, Bines (Gayford 88), Hunt, Plummer, Ruda, Stevenson, Ghosh, Sowter (Strutt 61, Le Cras 72)

MoM: Charlie Conrath

Ringmer AFC 3s 1 Sporting FC 0

In dreadful conditions, Ringmer thirds, despite missing a number of players, produced a great team performance to beat Division 2 Sporting FC and progress to the next round of the Somerville Cup.

With skipper, Dave Manning, selecting to play into the 40+mph winds in first half, Ringmer shut out their Division 2 opponents, with a very controlled and solid defensive display. Despite the difficulties of playing into the wind, the excellent distribution of keeper Dylan Hughes, midfield control of McNeill and the MoM, 16 year old Jack Hobbs, on his full debut, it was Ringmer creating a few half chances.

Turning around at 0-0, Ringmer now had the wind advantage, but like their opponents in the first half, the chances were not easy to come by. Having just missed an opening, striker Danny Strutt smashed home midway through half to put Ringmer one up.

Ringmer simply controlled the game for the remaining period, not allowing their opponents any sight of goal. A great team effort rewarding manager Peter McNeill for all his efforts in putting the squad together in a tough week. Next up for Ringmer are Division 2 title chaser, Portslade Athletic in the Quarter Finals.