Ringmer drop points against Balcombe ... seconds share eight with Portslade

Ringmer's first team had a slow start and paid the price

Ringmer AFC 1 Balcombe FC 1

Mid Sussex premier

Ringmer paid the price for a slow start and lethargic performance by dropping two points against Balcombe.

The first half passed with very little attacking note from Ringmer. Half chances came to the forward quartet of Stevenson, Earle, Davies and Ruda, but a clear-cut opportunity was hard to come by for the Rhinos, despite having greater possession statistics.

Balcombe’s direct play was rewarded with a 1-0 lead at the interval. It was the only moment of the game where the back four of Conrath, Whiting, Bines and Ashwood were truly breached.

Ringmer improved in the second half, and the added intensity led to a greater attacking threat. Having made his debut last weekend, Martin Stephen drew Ringmer level as the hour ticked past.

Ben Earle fired an angled pass into Stephen who rolled his defender and slotted the ball home. Stephen’s composed left foot finish led to the MoM award ahead of the industrious midfield duo of Hunt and Ghosh.

A further clear-cut chance did not arrive and, with table toppers Sidley United also drawing, the home side’s frustration at a missed opportunity was clear.

Tomorrow, Ringmer make the long trip to Sedlescombe Rangers (2pm).

Ringmer AFC 2nds 4 Portslade Athletic 4

A entertaining game saw Ringmer twos claw back from 3-1 down to lead 4-3 with seven minutes left - but defensive frailties resurfaced to see their opponents snatch a last gasp draw.

Striker Ryan Craig jumped on a defensive lapse to put them one up against run of play. Portslade struck back right on half-time, when lack of organisation at free kick led to a goal.

The first ten minutes of the second half were awful for Ringmer. Their defence was all over the place as Portslade stormed to 3-1 lead after 50 minutes.

It should have been game over when the Portslade striker was sent through on goal, only to screw his attempt wide.

The Ringmer management rang the changes.

Off came Watson and Wade and the introduction of Nussey and Branton paid dividends when an increased vibrancy in play saw Ringmer score twice to level at 3-3.

Ryan Craig grabbed both to complete his hat-trick in a MoM display.

Top scorer Watson re-entered the fray, and when a cross from Branton was handled in the box, he made it 11 for the season, slotting home from the spot.

Ringmer should have seen the game out but again lack of organisation on set pieces led to Portslade equalising with couple of minutes left.