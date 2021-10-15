Ringmer footballers show they can walk the walk
Ringmer AFC’s walking football team played their first ever league match at the Caburn Community Ground versus Burwash.
After a slow start Ringmer took control and led 2-0 at half-time with goals from Andy Berry and man of the match Darren Liddy.
Burwash started the second half well and pulled a goal back, but Ringmer restored their two-goal advantage with a goal from Ned Tanju.
Burwash pressed hard and scored to make it 3-2 but Ringmer battled against a well-organised side to claim the victory.
Their second league game this week proved a difficult night against a fleet-footed Eastbourne Borough side.
Despite playing some good football, Ringmer went 1-0 down in the first half.
In an entertaining game there were chances at both ends with Ringmer goalkeeper Steve Cooper putting in a MoM display to keep out Borough.
However, a Ringmer equaliser proved elusive and Borough held on for win.
The Ringmer AFC team are pictured on the right ready for their game against Eastbourne Borough.