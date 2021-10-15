Ringmer footballers show they can walk the walk

Ringmer AFC’s walking football team played their first ever league match at the Caburn Community Ground versus Burwash.

By Steve Bone
Friday, 15th October 2021, 2:45 pm
Ringmer AFC's walking footballers

After a slow start Ringmer took control and led 2-0 at half-time with goals from Andy Berry and man of the match Darren Liddy.

Burwash started the second half well and pulled a goal back, but Ringmer restored their two-goal advantage with a goal from Ned Tanju.

Burwash pressed hard and scored to make it 3-2 but Ringmer battled against a well-organised side to claim the victory.

Their second league game this week proved a difficult night against a fleet-footed Eastbourne Borough side.

Despite playing some good football, Ringmer went 1-0 down in the first half.

In an entertaining game there were chances at both ends with Ringmer goalkeeper Steve Cooper putting in a MoM display to keep out Borough.

However, a Ringmer equaliser proved elusive and Borough held on for win.

The Ringmer AFC team are pictured on the right ready for their game against Eastbourne Borough.

