Ringmer footballers show they can walk the walk

Ringmer AFC's walking footballers

After a slow start Ringmer took control and led 2-0 at half-time with goals from Andy Berry and man of the match Darren Liddy.

Burwash started the second half well and pulled a goal back, but Ringmer restored their two-goal advantage with a goal from Ned Tanju.

Burwash pressed hard and scored to make it 3-2 but Ringmer battled against a well-organised side to claim the victory.

Their second league game this week proved a difficult night against a fleet-footed Eastbourne Borough side.

Despite playing some good football, Ringmer went 1-0 down in the first half.

In an entertaining game there were chances at both ends with Ringmer goalkeeper Steve Cooper putting in a MoM display to keep out Borough.

However, a Ringmer equaliser proved elusive and Borough held on for win.