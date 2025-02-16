Ringmer AFC extended their unbeaten run to 12 matches as they survived a last-gasp comeback from a dogged Rotherfield to win 4-3.

Despite controlling large spells, the Blues were lucky to survive some scary moments as Rotherfield missed one penalty and had another saved in an all-action match.

Fraser Argyle’s first-half double and a brace from defensive goal machine Charlie Northeast seemed to set Ringmer up for another goal-difference-boosting win, but sloppiness in added time saw the scoreline slip from 4-1 to 4-3.

While this lapse will concern manager Tommy Haddon, the main aim was always three points and Ringmer kept their promotion push rolling with the result.

Ringmer fire a shot at goal | Picture: Will Hugall

Having played just one competitive fixture in the previous month, Ringmer were raring to go following a positive midweek friendly performance against Hollington United.

While it was hoped this game would provide new signing Leon Wright his debut, the defender’s introduction will have to wait as a result after he was revealed to have temporarily moved to Germany for work.

Elsewhere, there was just one change from the 4-0 Montgomery Cup win over Sovereign Saints, with Ben Earle returning in place of Maison Butterworth.

It's in as Ringmer take charge | Picture: Will Hugall

Ringmer started the match in a confident mood, and wingers Rhys Taylor and George Coleman had plenty of joy bursting past their full-backs.

One such moment for Coleman saw him cut the ball back to Ed Easton, who drove an effort narrowly wide of the right post with goalkeeper Sym Kyshtoobaev rushing out.

While all of the Blues’ early threat came from wide areas, their breakthrough came from the middle of the park, with captain Northeast making a lung-busting run through the lines and winning a corner.

Jamie Blackford delivered the resulting set-piece from the right in the 19th minute, and with a beautiful inswinger, he found Northeast to bundle the ball in at the far post for the skipper’s 11th goal of the season.

Little more than three minutes later, Ringmer doubled their lead with brutal efficiency.

The ball was fed quickly to Easton on the left of the box, and with a sweet low cross, the Spaniard found his strike partner in Argyle for a perfect first-time finish.

Rotherfield had not offered a shot in anger at this stage, but would soon receive a gift to help them halve the deficit.

Referee Stephen Ellis penalised Dan Oliver for a coming-together in the box and Ross Treleavan stepped up from the penalty spot.

The former Lewes, Tonbridge Angels and Eastbourne Borough man failed to keep his cool, however, with a poor spot-kick that sailed over the bar.

Ringmer punished this brutally, with a third goal coming in the 34th minute.

It was Argyle again to score it, in a near carbon copy of his first as Taylor this time got space on the left from a genius Blackford pass to find the striker free in the six-yard box.

While Ringmer were expecting a stern afternoon, their 3-0 half-time lead was about as emphatic as any half of MSFL football could be.

It was encouraging for the contest, therefore, when Rotherfield returned with an instant impact and scored in the first minute as Treleaven finished a quick move at the far post.

No strangers to conceding a few early goals, however, Ringmer responded perfectly as they restored their three-goal lead in the 50th minute.

From a trademark Dan Oliver long throw from the right, Northeast made a cute run to the near post and flicked the ball on, with his header outfoxing the visitors to make it 4-1.

The dramatic start to the half was not done there, as just three minutes later, Rotherfield had their second penalty of the game for a stray elbow from Northeast.

This time, their number 10 stepped up to the task, but his low effort to the right was excellently saved by the imposing Ben Taylor.

An energetic rest of the half saw both sides keep the substitutions flowing whilst making plenty of strong challenges, and there was annoyance with officiating.

The match’s rhythm had certainly been disrupted, and this was to Rotherfield’s benefit as they began to see more of the ball.

The visitors’ best opportunities came from set pieces, although they did have a rare open play chance that fell to their number two who miscued with just Taylor to beat.

Ringmer were strangely playing their best football on the counter and thought they had the game wrapped up in the 85th minute as sub George Scott burst through and squared for Easton to drill home.

Rotherfield’s linesman ruled the effort out, but Ringmer still seemed set to breeze through with a healthy margin of victory.

They did not account for a wild added-time period, however.

In the 91st minute, the visitors whipped a corner in from the right and John Sinclair swept home a finely angled near-post finish to narrow it up to 4-2.

Two minutes later, a well-flighted free kick from the right found defender Richard Clibbens at the far post, and his header looped over Taylor to make it 4-3.

Fortunately, time was on Ringmer’s side as they survived the game’s remaining 90 seconds for the nerviest of wins.

With the Blues just about securing a 10th win in their last 12 matches, and a sixth win on the trot, they remain well-placed in the MSFL Premier in third place, six points behind leaders Crowhurst with two games in hand.

They also remain three points ahead of promotion rivals Westfield with one more game played – while Ringmer’s goal difference is 17 superior.

Next week, however, the Blues’ attentions turn to Montgomery Cup action, where they host Balcombe in a mouthwatering Quarter-Final tie.

With the winner set to face Rotherfield in the Semis, and just one other top-half MSFL Premier Division side still standing in Oxted & District, the prize for victory is huge.

Kick-off on Saturday 22nd February is 2pm at the Caburn Community Ground (BN8 5RB).

Ringmer AFC: B. Taylor, Coleman (Ashwood, 80’), Maybury, Oliver (Fox, 68’), Northeast (C), Webster, Easton, Blackford, Argyle (Butterwoth, 74’), Earle (Scott, 71’), R. Taylor (Colwell, 40’)