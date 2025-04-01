Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ringmer AFC took another significant step towards their ambition of promotion to Step 6 as they routed a below-par Godstone side 5-0.

On a beautiful day in Surrey, Ringmer showed no signs of the pressure of a promotion race as they took an early lead and only got better as the game went on.

A week after beating their rivals for promotion from the MSFL premier, Westfield, Ringmer did not have to be at their best to beat a disorganised Godstone side who scraped a starting XI together, but the Blues turned on the style for all five goals.

With George Maybury, Fraser Argyle and Maison Butterworth on the scoresheet alongside a Jamie Blackford brace, it was a highly pleasing afternoon all round.

Ringmer celebrate a goal at Godstone - picture by Will Hugall

As the third-longest trip of the league season, it was never expected to be easy for Ringmer to succeed at Godstone’s Smallfield Sports Club home.

Upon arrival, some garishly bright green kits greeted the players, with Godstone’s blue-and-black colours meaning Ringmer had to dig into the archives to find an away kit from their previous iteration, AFC Ringmer.

Despite trotting out like a packet of highlighter pens, Ringmer settled into their new lime-green strip with some encouraging early play.

Rhys Taylor burst away down the left and crossed for George Coleman, who headed wide with the goal begging only five minutes in.

Ringmer in action at Godstone - picture by Will Hugall

In the 12th minute, the Blues opened the scoring, with Maybury making an excellent run from right-wing-back to the edge of the box, where he lobbed goalkeeper Will Murphy and had his effort headed in by defender Grant Joy.

It was an unsurprising punishment for Godstone, whose pre-match warm-up had mostly consisted of checking phones to see which players would actually turn up.

Among the hosts’ most committed players, captain Declan Scott overstepped the mark with his passion and earned a sin bin midway through the half for his vocal protests to referee Mark Gidman’s decisions.

While very little went right for Godstone, Ringmer were growing more accustomed by the minute to a narrow and slightly uneven surface.

Goalkeeper Ben Taylor found his passing range and wing-backs Maybury and Rhys Taylor were dominating their individual battles, allowing plenty of crosses to reach the box.

Though Godstone defended set pieces well, something eventually had to fall for the luminous visitors.

In the 36th minute, Blackford ensured that pressure paid off when he carried the ball forward and struck at goal in trademark fashion, finding the top left corner from 20 yards with dead-eye accuracy.

When the hosts finally had a chance before half-time, they did not help themselves, with Scott seizing on a rebound from a free-kick but blazing wildly over the target and finding the neighbouring farmer’s field.

While Ringmer’s sole assignment in Surrey was to secure three points, they had the foundation to do much more in the second half.

Godstone never seemed likely to spring a comeback, and the Blues had the depth to do plenty of damage as the match wore on.

Ultimately, the afternoon was ended as a contest in just the 49th minute.

Blackford was at it again, this time cutting in off the right and surging towards the six-yard box before blasting over Murphy at his near post to make it 3-0.

Rhys Taylor had the courtesy to give Godstone a chance by talking himself into a sin bin just three minutes later, but the hosts again could not seize this opportunity.

Jeffery Yohou headed into the side-netting from a promising position, while Josh Sinclair drove an effort across the face of goal and later had a decent attempt stopped by the returning Rhys Taylor’s slide challenge.

Meanwhile, Ringmer were preparing for their second wind.

As Ben Earle, Rhys Taylor, Coleman and Ellis Webster all gave way after excellent performances, the regular supporting cast of George Scott, Butterworth and Cam Howard, plus a new face in midfielder Jack Dunkley, took to the field.

In the 75th minute, a sumptuous move saw Maybury again charge to the byline and whip in a cross for striker Argyle, who took a fine touch and then drilled home in age-old number-nine fashion.

There remained time for one last hurrah, too, as the Blues’ dominance resulted in a true feel-good story.

Butterworth, who has needed to be patient this season with 18 of his 21 appearances coming as a substitute, had already tried his luck a couple of times before the closing stages.

In the 89th minute, he finally worked the right opportunity, finding space 15 yards from goal and firing a high-quality finish into the bottom left corner for his second goal of the season.

The 5-0 scoreline was no less than Ringmer deserved for a professional performance, and when the full-time whistle blew, they could reflect on an outstanding afternoon’s work.

At 4pm on Saturday afternoon, the MSFL Premier Division could hardly have looked better for Ringmer. After 22 matches, the Blues have 46 points and a goal difference of 34.

This has elevated them to 2nd position for the time being, but most importantly, it takes them five points clear of promotion rivals Westfield, with the Westies having one game in hand.

The pressure now returns to Westfield, who have two matches before Ringmer are next in league action. Wins against Oxted & District and Godstone would put the Westies back in pole position, but any slip-ups would strengthen Ringmer’s advantage.

In the meantime, the Blues have a huge Montgomery Cup Semi-Final at Rotherfield to contend with. Ringmer head to Rotherfield Sports Club – a ground where they are winless in their last three visits – this Saturday (5th April) for a 2pm kick-off.

Ringmer AFC: B. Taylor, Maybury, Wilton, Oliver, Northeast (C), Webster (Dunkley, 82’), Coleman (Howard, 76’), Blackford, Argyle, Earle (Scott, 58’), R. Taylor (Butterworth, 71’)

For a full album of match photos, click here: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjC7joq

To hear manager Tommy Haddon’s post-match thoughts, click here: https://x.com/WillHugall/status/1906053553388487157