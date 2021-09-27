Ringmer put five past Hollington in vital Mid Sussex premier clash

A minute’s silence was observed out of respect for committee member Meg Chitty who passed away last week

A minute’s silence was observed out of respect for committee member Meg Chitty who passed away in the week prior to the game

Ringmer produced an excellent first half spell to go in at half time with an unassailable lead. First, a teasing Ben Earle set piece was headed goal bound by striker Sam Strutt.

Strutt’s effort was parried but only as far as the onrushing Brad Duke who finished emphatically from close range. Tom Stevenson extended the advantage with a driven effort from close range following an excellent delivery from Marcin Ruda. Ruda himself completing the first half scoring from the penalty spot after Earle was felled.

The second half was an even goalscoring affair. Hollington started the second 45 minutes the brightest and were rewarded with a penalty that was converted emphatically.

Sam Strutt restored Ringmer’s advantage as Ben Gardner’s stellar work down the right flank led to an easy chance from close range. In spite of the excellent intensity and tenacity shown by Ringmer’s MoM Glenn Hunt, and pacey fullback Jacob Ashwood, Hollington again reduced the deficit. Ringmer’s Charlie Conrath restoring the three-goal advantage and thwarting hopes of a grandstand finish in the closing minutes

This Saturday sees Ringmer travel to second place Sidley United who also boast an undefeated record.

RINGMER AFC – Whiting J, Conrath (Gardner), Ashwood, Bines, Duke (Whiting T), Le Cras, Hunt, Ruda, Stevenson (Altendorff), Earle, Strutt (Burton).