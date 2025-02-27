Ringmer AFC reached the Montgomery Cup Semi-Finals for the first time in club history with a 1-0 win over Balcombe FC that owed everything to grit and determination.

In what was always likely to be a tight game against one of their rivals for the MSFL Premier Division title this season, Ringmer had to fight hard and only overcame Balcombe with Fraser Argyle’s well-taken 26th-minute finish.

While the Blues had chances to double their lead afterwards, Balcombe gave very little away and pushed right to the end themselves, keen to take the tie to penalties.

The fitness and teamwork of Tommy Haddon and Jon Hart’s side ultimately won the day, with Ringmer extending their unbeaten run to 13 matches in all competitions.

Ringmer celebrate on their way to winning the tie - picture by Will Hugall

At a sun-soaked Caburn Community Ground, the Quarter-Final tie in store was truly mouthwatering.

Having met twice before this season, the Blues and Balcombe had a win apiece – with both games being played at the CCG.

In August, Balcombe had taken the Allan Washer Memorial Trophy with a 3-1 win, while in November, Rhys Taylor’s last-minute, halfway-line free kick somehow sailed in to steal a 4-3 Ringmer victory.

This all set up a firecracker of a meeting, with both teams keen to get a win that could set up a potential league and cup double come the end of April.

Ringmer and Balcombe in cup action - picture by Will Hugall

Ringmer came into the contest with a couple of changes, with wing-backs Rhys Taylor and George Coleman ruled out and replaced by Jacob Ashwood and Luke Colwell.

Balcombe also made a couple of changes, with Adam Hibbert and Dieron Munorrah restored to the starting XI in place of Harrison Mann and Josh Novis.

The match began at a thrilling pace, with both sides pinging the ball around with a quality that underlined their future ambitions to play at higher levels.

Initially, Balcombe were the busier side and Ringmer had to be content to play on the counter, but a scrappier spell soon arrived.

Turnovers kept coming as neither side could convert passes into shots on target, and there was a worry about where the first goal would come from.

However, that tune changed in the 26th minute.

From a typically dangerous Jamie Blackford corner from the left, Charlie Northeast set up Dan Oliver for a header onto the bar, and as Balcombe struggled to clear, Argyle stuck out a foot to convert from five yards.

The Blues controlled the game impressively after their opener and could easily have made it two before the break.

Ben Earle forced a save from goalkeeper Zach Rice after receiving a lovely square pass from Argyle, while Ashwood fired a beautiful ball across the box and only lacked a partner to convert it.

Balcombe, meanwhile, had a couple of half-chances through the unpredictable Munorrah but struggled to attack in sufficient numbers to worry Ringmer.

Still in the balance

As the sides returned, a game that had already been affected by soft fouls became increasingly physical.

The tension of a knockout game showed as duels were contested even more keenly, and referee Jon Elms was forced to regularly get involved.

An increasing number of free kicks duly led to a stop-start half, with neither side able to create great chances despite plenty of huffing and puffing.

Set pieces were the most likely source of any goals, but excellent last-ditch defending at both ends prevented either Rice or Ben Taylor from being too busy.

The physicality of the half could easily have been to Ringmer’s detriment, with issues mounting as Ed Easton’s first-half ankle injury was followed by the end of Jacob Ashwood’s afternoon and an eventual substitution for Argyle, who had already been fighting an issue.

A young bench flourished, though, with Rocco Cullen excellent for the 55 minutes he spent as Easton’s replacement and Maison Butterworth similarly unafraid to get stuck in when he came on for Ashwood.

Cullen and Butterworth linked up at one stage for a close-range finish from the latter, but like an Argyle effort earlier in the half, it was ruled out for offside after beating Rice.

While Balcombe pushed harder and harder as the clock ticked down, the closest they came was from a miscued Colwell clearance that dropped out of the sky and span back onto the frame of Taylor’s goal, before being collected by Ringmer’s young ‘keeper.

Munorrah fired wide when trying to round Taylor shortly afterwards and the visitors had a couple of hopeful efforts blocked, but with a real hunger to defend, Ringmer eventually saw out the win.

This was a welcome conclusion, with Ringmer avoiding a third successive season of Quarter-Final penalty shoot-outs.

The Blues had exited the competition from the spot in the previous two seasons, including a dramatic match that finished 1-1 at Oxted & District in March 2024.

Up next for the Blues

With other ties having already been completed, Ringmer know they face a Semi-Final trip to Rotherfield, although a date is yet to be confirmed for this tie at the time of writing.

Assuming it is not scheduled for this Saturday (1st March), the tie will come after Ringmer’s next MSFL Premier Division outing.

The Blues’ current next game is a trip to Tunbridge Wells IIs on Saturday 8th March, with a fascinating contest in store against a side who sit 7th in the table.

Kick-off at the Culverden Stadium (TN4 9SG) will be at 2pm.

Ringmer AFC: B. Taylor, Colwell, Maybury (Fox, 68’), Oliver, Northeast (C), Wilton, Easton (Cullen, 35’), Blackford, Argyle (Scott, 88’), Earle, Ashwood (Butterworth, 74’)

Unused: Wilton