Ringmer recovery: Stevenson's rockets see off Lindfield

Tom Stevenson is about to find the top corner

In a frustrating first half, Ringmer found themselves 1-0 down on 25 minutes as a long ball and a stumble from the otherwise immaculate MoM Sam Bines saw Lindfield forward Jon Cunningham released down the inside right.

Andy Brown tucked home a tidy finish to open the scoring for the away side despite pressure from debutant Ryan Doyle.

Ringmer responded positively and levelled before half-time. Glenn Hunt’s high press forced a mistake which Marcin Ruda collected and Ruda fed Ben Earle who finished from 15 yards.

A much improved second half saw Ringmer continue to dominate but with more purpose.

Full-backs Jacob Ashwood and Charlie Conrath and the latter’s replacement Ben Gardner were stretching the width and length of the pitch and Sam Strutt’s physical presence and combination play with Rob Le Cras, Ryan Craig and Tom Stevenson in the final third was asking questions of Lindfield’s back line.

A Ruda-Earle combination created the next for Ringmer. Ruda collected the ball in midfield and drove forward, Earle collected the ball but his goalbound effort was blocked. But it fell to Stevenson who opened his club account in emphatic style with an unstoppable 20-yard strike finding the top corner.

The game was won with 20 minutes to play as Ruda collected the ball on halfway and played a one-two with Sam Strutt that allowed him to carry the ball to the edge of the area. Stevenson collected it and wrongfooted his defender and the Lindfield keeper with a well taken finish.

Ringmer host Rotherfield on Saturday (2pm) at the Caburn Community Ground.