Ringmer riled by dubious Sidley winner - Polegate make progress in cup

Polegate Town FC

A lightning quick start from the travelling side saw Sidley have the ball in the back of the Ringmer net within the first minute, but it was disallowed for a clear offside.

The away support didn’t have long to wait for a deserved lead that reflected their early dominance.

Ringmer failed to defend a long throw and Sam Crabb poked home from five yards with just seven minutes played.

Ringmer MoM Brad Duke marshalled the back line with authority and Rob Le Cras and Marcín Ruda each went close to equalising.

In the second half the two pacesetting teams could not be split in open play until the game’s major talking point transpired.

Just before the hour a contentious decision sealed Sidley’s win. Chris Cumming-Bart led a counter-attack that saw him lob the ball over Ringmer keeper Joe Whiting. Covering defender Glenn Hunt hooked the ball clear from inside the six-yard box.

But referee Steve Rodrigues awarded the goal despite huge questions over whether it had crossed the line.

Frustrated Ringmer continued to push for a goal, but Sidley’s experienced XI enabled them to close out the game.

Ringmer’s attentions now turn to the County Cup, welcoming Robertsbridge United to the Caburn Community Ground tomorrow (12.45pm kick-off).

Lavant Res 1

Ringmer AFC II 0

Sussex Junior Cup

A trip across the county to face high-flying Lavant Reserves ended Ringmer twos’ cup campaign early.

A depleted team put in one of their best performances of the season, going down by single goal to a strong Lavant side.

There was nothing between the sides in the first half and Sam Sowter was the key man for Ringmer, winning everything aerially and giving the Lavant midfield problems in a MoM performance.

The second half was just as tight.

Ringmer started the better, only for Lavant to take control with stand-in keeper Louis Brown saving brilliantly from a pinpoint header.

Then Lavant scored what proved to be the only goal of the game midway through the half.

Ringmer responded well and Tyler Watson skewed a difficult chance wide, before Sowter thought he had found the equaliser, only to see the Lavant keeper produce top drawer save, tipping over the bar.

Ringmer can now focus on the Mid Sussex cup and league campaigns.

POLEGATE TOWN

Polegate Town enjoyed a comfortable 5-0 over Thakeham Village in the Sussex FA Junior Cup second round.

Goals from Dave Harris, Lee Lock, Issiaka Kouourma, Robbie Callingham and Elliott McWilton saw Town advance to the third round where they will face AFC Acorns at home.