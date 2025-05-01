Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ringmer AFC finished fourth in the MSFL Premier League as a 3-2 defeat at Balcombe – and results elsewhere confirmed Oxted & District as 2024/25 season champions.

On a dramatic final day of the season, four sides had a chance of lifting the league title but Oxted eventually extinguished their rivals’ hopes with a 1-0 win at Tunbridge Wells II.

Had the Surrey side dropped points, the winners at the Downlands Community School would have pounced, and as it was, Balcombe’s deserved victory confirmed them as runners-up.

Ringmer, meanwhile, will be content with securing the biggest prize of all – promotion to Step 6 football – while a Montgomery Cup Final also awaits before the season’s end.

After a whirlwind of a season in the MSFL Premier Division, it was a credit to the league and its member clubs that the title race came down to a grandstand final day.

Last season’s, Ringmer’s league title was dampened by a protracted process of points deductions, match postponements and a schedule that saw the division’s final match take place a month after the Blues had finished.

All of that was gone this season, and it was a demonstration of the progress the MSFL has made.

In recent months, the drama of Ringmer and Westfield’s promotion fight, Crowhurst’s brilliant form, and Balcombe and Oxted & District’s magnificent ability to play catch-up has shown the quality present at Step 7.

As such, it was fitting that the final day saw the Blues head to Balcombe.

It was the fourth meeting between the pair in 2024/25, and after Ringmer won the previous two, the hosts had revenge on their minds.

Tommy Haddon’s Blues made one change for the meeting, with captain Charlie Northeast returning in place of the injured George Coleman, while George Maybury moved to right wing-back.

Stephen Crane’s Balcombe, meanwhile, made three changes, with Kieran Fielding, Jack Brown and David Keane replacing Zach Rice, Charlie Mark and Dieron Munorrah.

Before kick-off, a classy touch from Balcombe saw them observe a minute’s silence alongside Ringmer in honour of Haddon’s grandfather. Everyone at Ringmer AFC said they would like to thank those at Balcombe for their care and respect in granting this request.

As it turned out, Balcombe’s switcheroo in goal, with Fielding replacing Rice, was to only last five minutes as the latter – who arrived late – was sent on.

This did little to interrupt the hosts’ intent for a fast start, and within seven minutes, they led 1-0.

Striker Alex Pollard was set clean through from a fabulous pass and tucked a finish past the onrushing Ben Taylor – the first indication that Ringmer would need to rethink their defensive tactics.

The Blues did not stop trying to create, however, and in the 17th minute they levelled up the game.

Jamie Blackford struck from outside the box and Rice spilled the ball into the path of Fraser Argyle, who netted his 13th goal of the season.

The game was truly on from this point, and Balcombe had a retort of their own.

In the 23rd minute, Pollard netted again, turning in from a long throw from the right.

The hosts continued to have the best chances after this, with Ryan Ferrar a menace on the left as he occupied Maybury and Northeast, while Taylor was forced into a string of saves in the Ringmer goal.

By the 34th minute, this had become irresistible, and another long throw from the right allowed Oli Cleland to finish with a smart backheel.

This third goal meant Ringmer were strongly on the back foot, although memories of last season’s final-day meeting, when the Blues levelled the game three times and Balcombe had two men sin binned, were never far away.

A testy half ended with Balcombe doing their best to get warnings from referee Frank Meilack, with plenty of chatter about inconsistent officiating.

The second half in Keymer was always going to be a tense one, and with constant questions about Oxted’s scoreline, both teams aimed to put themselves in position to steal a march.

Balcombe’s approach was to sit on their 3-1 lead and make use of a strong bench, while their passes increasingly went long as the half went on.

That was not to say that they did not have chances, as Taylor remained busy in the Ringmer goal and even when he wasn’t called into action, the hosts still flashed a couple of efforts across goal.

It was a credit to Balcombe’s style that they were able to defend as effectively in the second half as they had attacked in the first, as they constantly harried Ringmer to break up any promising moves.

The Blues struggled to test Rice as a result, with their best chance of the half summing up their afternoon.

Argyle broke free midway through the half and seemed set to finish past Rice, but an outstanding recovery tackle from the centre-back shut the door.

The positive story for Ringmer was the number of young players used, with Maison Butterworth playing a full 45 minutes on his 18th birthday while teenagers Harry Whiteman and James Morris made their first-team debuts in the closing stages.

Whiteman’s pressure helped Ringmer get a goal back in the closing stages, making it a dramatic ending.

In the 87th minute, the Blues won a free kick 20 yards from goal which Rhys Taylor struck beautifully with his right foot around the wall and past Rice to make it 3-2.

While there were heaps of added time signalled by Meilack, Ringmer struggled to make another breakthrough.

Given both Rice and Balcombe skipper Greg Archer were handed bookings rather than sin bins when being punished for dissent, it was a confusing afternoon all round.

Both teams knew Oxted had won by the closing stages, however, and with one eye towards their Cup Final, Ringmer took off Northeast when on a booking and warned others not to lunge in.

Nonetheless, it had been a memorable afternoon, and even though Balcombe somehow missed the last chance of the match by heading over an open goal from two yards, they were deserved victors.

Balcombe therefore finished the season in 2nd place, and Pollard as the division’s top goalscorer with 23 league goals, while Ringmer finished 4th, just four points behind champions Oxted.

One final match rounds out the 2024/25 season for Ringmer, with the MSFL Montgomery Cup Final against Oxted & District scheduled for Wednesday, 14th May. The fixture kicks off at 7:45pm at the Fusion Aviation Community Ground, home of Horsham FC.

Neither Ringmer nor Oxted have previously been Montgomery Cup champions, making the match an ideal opportunity for one to complete a rare league and cup double, and the Blues to match promotion with silverware.

Ringmer AFC: B. Taylor, Maybury (Scott, 86’), Wilton, Oliver (Butterworth, 46’), Northeast (C) (Maybury, 90+5’), Webster, Cullen (Ashwood, 77’), Blackford, Argyle (Whiteman, 84’), Earle (Morris, 90+2’), R. Taylor.