The most dramatic of finishes saw a fortunate Ringmer AFC steal a Mid Sussex League premier division point against Cuckfield Rangers after heading into the 90th minute 2-0 down.

After a largely disappointing performance in unrelenting showers, Ringmer were hugely relieved to come away with a share of the spoils at the Caburn Community Ground.

Although they could easily have scored through point-blank chances for Luke Colwell and Ed Easton, the Blues knew they had got away with one when Easton and George Maybury netted in added time – the latter in the last move of the game.

At a sodden CCG, the key news before kick-off was the absence of key players as Ringmer made three changes, with Rhys Taylor, Charlie Northeast and Dan Oliver replaced.

Ringmer celebrate the late equaliser that denied Cuckfield Rangers the win | Picture: Will Hugall

Just six minutes in, Blues captain Ellis Webster was robbed of possession 25 yards from goal by Cuckfield midfielder Josh Warren, who took full advantage, driving forward and smashing a strike past Xhemal Bako into the bottom left corner.

From there, Ringmer struggled to make a comeback, with countless openings coming down the right but their best chance being skewed wide by Colwell at the far post.

Cuckfield took full advantage of this in the 31st minute, as Warren enjoyed the freedom of Ringmer to swing in a cross which slipped through Xhemal Bako’s fingers to make it 2-0.

In the second half, the Blues were much improved, with George Coleman and Ben Earle giving them a different threat in the final third.

As the half wore on, though, a lack of shots on goal was stalling Ringmer’s chances of a comeback.

When Earle attempted an audacious lob on ‘keeper Eason Lam but was stopped on the line and Easton slid in at the far post but headed onto the post, it seemed not to be Ringmer’s day.

As the rain came belting down even stronger and Ringmer made their last set of chances – bringing Sam Thomas and Alfie Howard on – the mood shifted, however.

In the 91st minute, Easton pressed Lam and profited from a sloppy pass, seizing possession and firing into an empty net to make it 2-1.

It then came down to one final chance in the 95th minute, with Jamie Blackford taken down and clipping a free-kick to the left of the box.

Maybury met the ball with an inch-perfect touch, lifting the ball back over Lam and into the top right corner for an equaliser that sent his teammates into raptures.

The two teams remain unbeaten and in the top six of the MSFL Premier Division as a result.

Ringmer next welcome Crowhurst on Saturday 31 August for a grandstand meeting kicking off at 2PM.

Ringmer AFC: Bako, Brown (Gayford, 78’), Ashwood, Wilton, Maybury, Webster (C) (Thomas, 88’), Balameh (Howard, 88’), Blackford, Easton, Barber (Earle, 50’), Colwell (Coleman, 50’)