Ringmer’s poor form continues at Billingshurst

Action from Ringmer's defeat to Billingshurst | Picture: Will Hugall

Ringmer AFC fell to a third straight defeat as a Tom Edwards-inspired Billingshurst side won 4-0 in West Sussex.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ringmer suffered from a poor week in the build-up, with consecutive defeats to Worthing United, and knew they would be without vice-captain Ellis Webster and winger Rhys Taylor for the trip.

Manager Tommy Haddon made three changes, with Jamie Cullen handed a debut on the left wing, while Jacob Ashwood and Tyriece Whiteoak returned as full-backs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ringmer had a positive opening spell, but when Hurst had their first chance in the 10th minute, a fine move between Matt Hards and Jordan Stallibrass enabled Edwards to poke home.

Will Fenner then had a chance to equalise, but his effort trickled wide of the left post.

Edwards should have doubled the home side’s lead when he dragged a shot onto the left post from an identical position to his opener, but he did get his second in the 33rd minute.

Ringmer lost the ball in midfield, and Hards found Edwards to slot past Gilly de la Cruz in a one-on-one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ringmer dressing room was not a happy place at half-time, but a reaction was shown.

They were more aggressive in the press, creating an early chance as Fenner chased down a loose pass and then fired at goal, only for his effort to be saved.

Meanwhile, De la Cruz made a fine save to deny Stallibrass’ 20-yard effort at the other end.

Rocco Cullen arrived midway through the half and showed the energy Ringmer needed, firing one effort over the crossbar and then pulling a ball back for Fenner, who was only denied by a last-ditch tackle from Hurst captain James Bendell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a cruel end to the game, Ringmer’s best spell was ended by a late Hurst double.

Edwards burst through in the 87th minute and, assisted by a fine Stallibrass pass, cracked a finish past De la Cruz for his hat-trick.

The Hurst forward then netted his fourth in the 94th minute, being played clean through and sending a finish straight past De la Cruz.

Ringmer fall to 13th in the SCFL Division One table as a result, and this Saturday face the daunting challenge of hosting unbeaten league leaders Godalming Town (kick-off 3pm).

Ringmer AFC: De la Cruz, Whiteoak (Easton, 73'), Ashwood (Argyle, 86'), Wilton (Hallett, 86'), Northeast (C), Maybury, Coleman (Sey, 82'), Sewell, Fenner, Blackford, J. Cullen (R. Cullen, 68')